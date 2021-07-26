Nestlé plans $70 million makeover in Burlington to start making cookie dough

BURLINGTON — Goodbye, candy bars. Hello, cookie dough.
Nestlé has unveiled plans to retool its Burlington chocolate factory to replace production of such candy favorites as 100 Grand bars with new refrigerated cookie dough.
Nestlé officials say the makeover will involve a $70 million investment and will represent the biggest change since the plant opened at 637 S. Pine St. in 1966.
Plant Manager Patrick Miner said employees are eager to welcome the new product line, which will give the aging Burlington plant renewed life in cookie dough products that are popular with consumers.
“It’s an exciting change for us,” Miner said. “This will be a totally different portfolio coming to the factory.”
The plant will continue making chocolate chip morsels along with the cookie dough. But production will stop at the Burlington location for such longtime candy favorites as 100 Grand bars, Nestlé Crunch bars, Buncha Crunch and Raisinets.
Nestlé sold its U.S. confectionery business for $2.8 billion in 2018, although the deal had no immediate impact on the Burlington plant.
The first batches of Nestlé Toll House refrigerated cookie dough are expected to roll off the retooled production lines on Pine Street in the spring or summer of 2022.
Hefty: ‘Exciting times’
Local officials in Burlington are cheering the plant overhaul as a sign of renewed commitment by the global food giant whose presence has given Burlington its slogan: “Chocolate City U.S.A.”
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said Nestlé’s announced plans for expansion and remodeling of its manufacturing facility will contribute to economic development and business expansion locally.
“I am thrilled for Nestlé, our community and the employees,” Hefty said. “Exciting times.”
7,700-square-foot additionNestlé has outlined its vision for the future in Burlington in a proposal submitted to the city. The company is seeking city approval for a site plan associated with the proposed factory makeover.
The plan calls for building a 7,700-square-foot addition as well as new truck docks, unloading areas and warehouse space for delivery of ingredients involved in refrigerated cookie dough. Three additional trucks will deliver supplies daily, and large storage tanks will be built 65 feet tall, requiring a waiver from a 50-foot city height limit on manufacturing facilities.
The company’s plans calls the new proposed Nestlé operation as “new refrigerated cookie dough lines and support areas.”
Miner said the $70 million investment also will include significant remodeling and retooling within the existing plant. He called it the biggest change since the factory opened 55 years ago.
“Basically it’s a factory within a factory,” he said.
Nestlé corporate spokesman Lauren Rubbo confirmed that the project represents a $70 million investment to establish four new production lines with “new technology and infrastructure” for refrigerated cookie dough.
Employment at the plant is expected to remain at about 400 people, with 100 positions expected to become available in the transition.
Jan Ludtke, executive director of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, said Nestlé’s reinvestment in the Pine Street plant is a welcome new development.
“Nestlé has always been a good corporate neighbor,” Ludtke said. “Our community is happy to see them succeed and expand, because they are invested in the area.”
Since the 1920s
According to the Burlington Historical Society, Nestlé’s presence dates back to the 1920s, when the company took over a small local dairy operation and began churning out milk products at its new Midwest division headquarters.
Since the Pine Street plant opened in 1966, the operation has undergone changes, and Nestlé’s profile in the community has evolved.
In recent years, the plant has stopped offering public tours, prompting city officials to consider rebranding Burlington by moving away from the longstanding “Chocolate City” identity.
The new expansion and remodeling gives the plant renewed life through the relatively new but popular business of refrigerated cookie dough. The company’s dough is sold in packages that allow customers to break off premade dough and bake cookies without any other ingredients.
Miner said refrigerated cookie dough is produced currently at a Nestlé plant in Danville, Virginia, but that that production is being shifted to Burlington.
He called the move a significant commitment by the company to the Burlington community.
“It’s very good news for this factory, for this site,” he said.