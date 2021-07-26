Nestlé plans $70 million makeover in Burlington to start making cookie dough

BURLINGTON — Goodbye, candy bars. Hello, cookie dough.

Nestlé has unveiled plans to retool its Burlington chocolate factory to replace production of such candy favorites as 100 Grand bars with new refrigerated cookie dough.

Nestlé officials say the makeover will involve a $70 million investment and will represent the biggest change since the plant opened at 637 S. Pine St. in 1966.

Plant Manager Patrick Miner said employees are eager to welcome the new product line, which will give the aging Burlington plant renewed life in cookie dough products that are popular with consumers.

“It’s an exciting change for us,” Miner said. “This will be a totally different portfolio coming to the factory.”

The plant will continue making chocolate chip morsels along with the cookie dough. But production will stop at the Burlington location for such longtime candy favorites as 100 Grand bars, Nestlé Crunch bars, Buncha Crunch and Raisinets.

Nestlé sold its U.S. confectionery business for $2.8 billion in 2018, although the deal had no immediate impact on the Burlington plant.