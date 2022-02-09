Nest Playspace to close, but not really

RACINE — The owners of an indoor playground in Downtown Racine are leaving their nest.

Jamie and Tim Griffith, owners of Nest Playspace, 505 Sixth St., sold their business to the owners of PlaySpace, another indoor playground located in Kenosha at 2225 63rd St. The Griffiths plan to open another business in Oak Creek.

Charrie and Josh Ferguson were former customers at Nest Playspace and decided to open an indoor playground of their own in Kenosha, PlaySpace, in 2021. They will rebrand the Nest Playspace to match the aesthetic of their own indoor playground style.

But the mission of providing a safe, fun place for kids to play will still be the same at the new PlaySpace location. PlaySpace will add toys and spaces that older kids can enjoy, while Nest Playspace was geared more for kids aged 12 months to 6 years old.

“A place like this is so needed in Racine, and we are thankful that a play area will continue to stay in the community for families with little ones,” wrote Jamie in an announcement of the closure on Nest Playspace’s Facebook. “Josh and Charrie are an amazing and ambitious couple who are very involved in the Kenosha community, so I have no doubt that Racine will benefit in many ways from having them here.”

Leaving the nest

The Griffiths plan to open a new play area in Oak Creek. It will be a similar concept as their Nest Playspace, but with a fresh design and new name.

“That’s our goal,” Jamie said.

The Griffiths are closing Nest Playspace because they want to open a larger play area. They have wanted to expand for the last two years, Jamie said, but then COVID hit.

In 2020, they sold Seven Keys to Escape, 606 College Ave.

The Griffiths will stay at Nest Playspace until April 1, and then the Fergusons will take over. The big slide and camper, iconic to Nest Playspace, will stay, although the Fergusons plan on making some design-related adjustments to the space.

Nest Playspace “was just known for amazing things. I experienced it with my kids coming here, and so it’s just such a beautiful space. I mean, who wouldn’t want to take over?” said Charrie. “So it’s a great opportunity that (the Griffiths have) provided us.”

Jamie said having owned Nest Playspace since 2017 has been a great experience for she and Tim.

“I have met a lot of wonderful people through this business, and have formed many close friendships,” Jamie said. “I think parents have really appreciated Nest being available in Racine. Besides the zoo, there are not a lot of options for young children in this area, especially in the winter. We are grateful to have been a part of Downtown Racine.”

Welcoming new owners

The Fergusons were voted as Kenoshans of the Year for 2021 on Kenosha.com for their community work, as well as opening PlaySpace for kids in January of that year. Last year, they hosted a giveaway of 150 winter coats and accessories and adopted five families to give gifts to during the holiday season.

Charrie said she and Josh hope to continue on that tradition and implement some of those programs at their new Racine location.

“We just like to let the community know what it should feel like to have small businesses involved in the community,” Charrie said. “We really, really try to stay involved in where the need is.”

