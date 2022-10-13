Neighbors oppose plan for family farm property to become above-ground quarry on Burlington's south side

BURLINGTON — Neighboring residents and businesses are raising loud objections to resurrected plans for transforming an old family farm into a mining site to make room for expansion of an industrial park.

Among those voicing opposition is custom vehicle designer LDV Inc., an affiliate of the Lynch Auto Group, a longtime member of the Burlington business community.

Members of the Burlington Plan Commission heard Tuesday from LDV executives and many others about concerns that the proposed mining operation for sand and gravel would cause disruption and health risks for neighbors.

City officials, however, said the proposed 75-acre farm redevelopment at the Highway 11 bypass and Highway P would generate badly needed economic growth and property tax revenue.

City Administrator Carina Walters acknowledged that the project involves “challenges,” but she said it would result in an estimated $40 million boost in the city’s property tax base.

“This is a good development, a good project for the city,” Walters said.

After hearing from both proponents and critics, Plan Commission members agreed to take more testimony at their next meeting Nov. 9 before deciding whether to support the development on Burlington’s south side.

Reesman Co. is asking the city to rezone the property and grant a permit so that the site at 808 and 892 McHenry St. can be mined for sand and gravel, then converted into an expansion of the nearby Burlington Industrial Park.

The same concept stirred opposition from environmentalists in 1990, prompting city officials to reject Reesman’s plan at the time.

The former Sullivan family farm is a scenic agricultural site surrounded by trees, with a large hill that Reesman wants to excavate for sand and gravel to be used as raw material in construction. Once the hill is gone, Reesman would erect several new buildings for businesses to occupy in the expanded industrial park.

Company Chairman J.R. Reesman told plan commissioners that he expects to yield 200,000 tons of sand and gravel annually over a period of 10 to 12 years. The material would provide raw material for construction projects throughout the region, Reesman said.

“We use this material every single day,” he said. “We would not be in business without it. And nothing would get built without it.”

Neighbors said they oppose the proposal because they fear that the mining operation would create excessive dust and noise, leaving the neighborhood in an unhealthy mess.

LDV President Kurt Petrie held up a large photograph of his operation at 180 Industrial Drive, showing dozens of newly finished custom vehicles that, he said, would become covered in dust from Reesman’s above-ground quarry.

Petrie said LDV also employs 280 people whose vehicles could be damaged by the mining.

“This doesn’t make sense where it’s at,” he said. “It doesn’t fit the area.”

Plan Commission members also heard from residents on Eastbrook Drive and Dale Drive, both located just east of the proposed development site.

Brad Gietzel, a homeowner on Dale Drive, said he has a son with health issues that could be aggravated by dust from the excavation proposed to take place on the neighboring farm.

Gietzel said city officials should look elsewhere for new industrial development. He added: “We need to preserve what is left of the natural beauty around us.”

Another resident pointed that schools are located nearby where children could be exposed to unhealthy effects from the mining.

Reesman offered assurances that his company would use trees and other buffers to minimize any disruption to surrounding residents and businesses. He offered other examples of places where his company has operated without complaints from neighbors.

“If we do it right,” he said, “people don’t even know we’re there.”

Other benefits cited by city officials include Reesman’s plan to build a connecting road to the industrial park, which would ease traffic congestion in the area and allow better access for emergency vehicles.

Alderman Tom Preusker, who serves on the Plan Commission, noted that Burlington has few remaining areas available for industrial growth. Preusker also said state-imposed tax caps limit the city’s ability to raise enough revenue to keep pace with growing demands for basic services.

The city should create places for new industry, he said, to expand the tax base and maintain needed government services.

“Our only option, really, is to grow,” he said.