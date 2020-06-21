You are the owner of this article.
Neighbors help Racine couple celebrate 70 years of marriage
RACINE — A game of cribbage and a bowl of ice cream before bed is how this couple keeps their marriage alive after 70 years.

Betty and Roger Oakley, both 92, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Thursday with a surprise neighborhood gathering at the corner of Graceland Boulevard and Crab Tree Lane on the city’s northwest side. Juanita Smith, 76, a long-time neighbor of the Oakleys, planned the get-together and rib dinner to celebrate the Oakleys’ anniversary after their four kids could not make it back to Racine due to COVID-19 traveling restrictions. Neighbors gathered outside the Oakleys’ house with a “Happy 70th Wedding Anniversary” sign and balloons.

“I’m speechless,” said Betty as she wiped tears of joy from her eyes. “We are thrilled to have this happen. We have such lovely neighbors.”

The Oakleys were married in 1950 at the University of Dubuque Chapel, one month after they had graduated from the school with music degrees. They moved to Racine in 1961 and had four children: Steve, now 67; Lisa, 64; Carla, 60; and Eric, 54. The Oakleys have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Roger was the assistant principal at Starbuck Middle School before retiring in 1985. Betty played the organ for the First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St.

In the spirit of Father’s Day, the Oakleys’ four children sent their thanks to their father for his camping and fishing adventures, days spent on the Mississippi River, his endless wood carving gifts and his support and love for music.

More online

For more photos from the Oakleys' surprise 70th anniversary celebration, go to JournalTimes.com

