BURLINGTON — Rich Cassidy expected noise, but not floors shaking, pictures falling and walls cracking.

That is what the Burlington homeowner said he is experiencing because of the Jefferson Street Bridge project that is underway about 30 feet from his front porch.

"It's been a nightmare," the 58-year-old homeowner said.

Others in the neighborhood report similar disruptions from the project, which began in January and is scheduled to continue until October.

The City of Burlington has partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for a $2.5 million endeavor to remove the old bridge and construct a new one.

The span across the Fox River is one of the main thoroughfares through Downtown Burlington, carrying about 4,300 vehicles.

The 70-year-old bridge is being rebuilt with enhanced sidewalks, decorative street lights and other design elements.

Peter Riggs, the city's public works director, said the project is on schedule for completion by Oct. 31, and acknowledged some disruption for nearby residents and business owners.

"It is a major construction project which does generate noise and disturbance at times," he said. "Those impacts have been limited to properties near the project site."

Zenith Tech, based in Waukesha, is the main contractor on the job.

Company spokesman Nate Waters declined to comment.

Cassidy's house at 400 E. Jefferson St. stands at the northeast corner of the bridge project, overlooking the river. He bought the house 10 years ago and lives there with his two dogs.

Noise and vibration from the construction work has been much worse than he expected, Cassidy said.

Walls have cracked inside the house, he said, and a retaining wall and other parts of the building's foundation have shifted or crumbled.

Two antique pictures that Cassidy said are worth at least $500 each were knocked off the walls and damaged.

Cassidy said he has talked with Zenith Tech and its insurance company, but neither has agreed to reimburse him.

"I know I'm going to have to fight them," he said. "This is just so wrong."

Another nearby homeowner, Natalee Bearce, said her family also has experienced loud noise as early as 6 a.m.

Bearce said the bridge project has brought excess trash into the neighborhood, and her driveway once was blocked by a pile of construction materials.

"Some days are better than others," she said.

Businesses are working to maintain normal operations while traffic is re-routed through downtown.

Preet Singh, owner of Sunny's Beer and Liquor, 216 N. Main St., said business is down about 25% since the project began. Barricades and detours, he said, are making it difficult for customers to find him.

Although he expressed relief that the project is on schedule, Singh said crews seem to moving slowly.

"They're taking forever," he said.

The Jefferson Street Bridge is one of three bridges across the Fox River in Burlington's central business district.

Riggs said traffic disruptions have been minor and motorists seem to have adjusted to the temporary bridge closure.

"The project is on track to complete on time," he said. "We are all looking forward to completing this project and opening a great new bridge this fall."