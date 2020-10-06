Neighbors encouraged to turn on porch lights for National Night Out tonight

RACINE — Normally for National Night Out, there are events held around the city with food, entertainment and comradery to promote neighborhood safety.

This year, unfortunately, because of COVID-19, the National Night Out celebration was another casualty of the pandemic.

But instead of letting it pass, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. is inviting the community to participate by turning on your porch light this evening, Tuesday, Oct. 6.

“The more lights on in a neighborhood, the greater the impact,” Neighborhood Watch members said in a news release. “Let the lights represent a visible sign of neighborhood camaraderie and cooperative crime prevention efforts. Turn on porch lights to shine a light of support for law enforcement professionals and the great partnerships that have been cultivated in the Racine community and which continue to thrive.”

As a National Night Out tribute to law enforcement, Racine Neighborhood Watch is holding a monthlong donation drive benefiting K-9 officer programs throughout Racine County.