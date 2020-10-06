 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neighbors encouraged to turn on porch lights for National Night Out tonight
0 comments
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

Neighbors encouraged to turn on porch lights for National Night Out tonight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Normally for National Night Out, there are events held around the city with food, entertainment and comradery to promote neighborhood safety.

This year, unfortunately, because of COVID-19, the National Night Out celebration was another casualty of the pandemic.

But instead of letting it pass, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. is inviting the community to participate by turning on your porch light this evening, Tuesday, Oct. 6.

“The more lights on in a neighborhood, the greater the impact,” Neighborhood Watch members said in a news release. “Let the lights represent a visible sign of neighborhood camaraderie and cooperative crime prevention efforts. Turn on porch lights to shine a light of support for law enforcement professionals and the great partnerships that have been cultivated in the Racine community and which continue to thrive.”

As a National Night Out tribute to law enforcement, Racine Neighborhood Watch is holding a monthlong donation drive benefiting K-9 officer programs throughout Racine County.

Contributions provide veterinarian care, training and food for the K-9 Officer units. Donations can be made online at racinenw.com/donation.html. Checks, payable to Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc., can be mailed to 800 Center St., Room 316, Racine, WI, 53403.

“NNO is a time to applaud the positive and productive law enforcement-community relationships that exist in the Racine community,” the news release said. “It promotes the value of neighbor-to-neighbor connections and the significance of participating in anti-crime efforts. NNO continues to embraces a powerful spirit, energy, and commitment to creating safe and drug free neighborhoods in which to live, work and play.”

For more information about NNO or the K-9 Officers donation drive, call RNW at 262-637-5711 or email susan@racinenw.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Supreme Court Hears Voter Roll Purge Case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News