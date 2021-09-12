Neighbors alert occupants of home on fire Sunday; no injuries reported

RACINE — No injuries were reported after neighbors alerted two occupants of a home that was on fire Saturday afternoon on the 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, the Racine Fire Department reported.

“Quick action by the surrounding neighbors to recognize the fire and alert the two occupants of the home prevented any injuries ... The Racine Fire Department would like to commend the neighbors of the affected occupants for their quick action in alerting the residents to the fire,” stated a release.

When firefighters arrived after 4 p.m., they reported “heavy smoke and flames ... coming from (the) south side of the house. It was determined that the fire began on the outside of the house. Minimal damage done to the interior of the home.”

The fire was knocked down within 15 minutes, according to the news release.

The origin of the fire was accidental, according to the RFD, although it remained under investigation Saturday afternoon.

Damage estimates include $10,000 to the structure and $1,000 to contents of the home.