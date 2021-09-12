 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neighbors alert occupants of home on fire Sunday; no injuries reported
0 Comments
RACINE

Neighbors alert occupants of home on fire Sunday; no injuries reported

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — No injuries were reported after neighbors alerted two occupants of a home that was on fire Saturday afternoon on the 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, the Racine Fire Department reported.

“Quick action by the surrounding neighbors to recognize the fire and alert the two occupants of the home prevented any injuries ... The Racine Fire Department would like to commend the neighbors of the affected occupants for their quick action in alerting the residents to the fire,” stated a release.

When firefighters arrived after 4 p.m., they reported “heavy smoke and flames ... coming from (the) south side of the house. It was determined that the fire began on the outside of the house. Minimal damage done to the interior of the home.”

The fire was knocked down within 15 minutes, according to the news release.

The origin of the fire was accidental, according to the RFD, although it remained under investigation Saturday afternoon.

Damage estimates include $10,000 to the structure and $1,000 to contents of the home.

Three engines responded to the fire: Engine 6 was on scene first, followed by Engines 1 and 5. Also responding were Truck 1, Quint 4, Med 4, Battalion 1 and Utility 6, as well as officers from the Racine Police Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI releases first declassified 9/11 document

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News