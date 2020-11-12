Neighborhood Watch escapes more cuts, but future of city's nonprofit allocations in question as budget tightens

RACINE — The cuts inflicted during the crafting of the city’s 2021 budget could signal a change in how the city contributes to nonprofit ventures in the future.
The conversation about the city’s allocations to nonprofits began when Alderman John Tate, the Common Council president, attempted to amend the 2021 budget by cutting $25,000 of the $36,000 allocation to Racine Neighborhood Watch.
Neighborhood Watch was not notified in advance that it might lose the majority of its allocation from the city.
Racine Neighborhood Watch is an independent nonprofit with many functions in the community, which include working for safer neighborhoods and acting as a liaison between the police department and the community.
Tate’s intention was to transfer the $25,000 to the Department of Public Works to fund one long-seasonal employee. The attempt to amend the budget ultimately failed, but the ensuing discussion signaled a potential change for the future of city allocations to nonprofits.
City responsibility
Tate’s move to defund Neighborhood Watch came because of his concern about DPW, he said.
“That department over the last 10 years has been trimmed almost to the bone,” Tate said of DPW.
He explained that seasonal employees serve as a hiring pool for DPW. When someone leaves or retires, it is important to have people who know the job and who can step in as full-time employees.
“When it does come time for our seasoned and veteran employees to retire,” Tate added, “it’s important that we do have folks out there who are familiar with our agency, who are familiar with the skills, and have developed those skills, who are anticipating and looking for full-time employment.
Tate stressed the point that the city has to first provide the services expected of the taxpayers, such as fixing the roads and getting the streets plowed when it snows.
He said in the future the council will have to discuss the funding provided to nonprofits.
All of the nonprofits that receive allocations from the city had a 10% decrease in the 2021 budget. That included the museum, the zoo and the community concert band.
However, in amending the budget to fund a position in DPW, only Neighborhood Watch faced the potential of losing more funding.
Providing services
Support Local Journalism
Alderman Mollie Jones objected to the additional budget cut to Neighborhood Watch on the grounds the organization also provides services to the city — in its own way.
One of the programs Neighborhood Watch facilitates is the Workcamp, which brings in youth volunteers to work on homes for people who cannot maintain their homes due to age, disability or lack of resources.
Jones noted there are people in her neighborhood who can’t afford a $10,000 paint job or to build a porch or fix broken steps, the kinds of home repairs that could get the person in trouble with the city if not fixed.
Further, she added, Neighborhood Watch communicates with senior citizens who may be on their own.
“I would think those services would be invaluable,” she said.
Alderman Henry Perez also objected to the cuts to Neighborhood Watch.
Perez noted the council spent the last year invested in police reform, and Neighborhood Watch provided a neutral setting for community discussions about law enforcement and other issues related to the city.
“I have recognized over the years their valuable contributions to our community in general,” Perez said. “I have previously supported them because of their actions and will continue to do so.”
Other aldermen were reluctant to support Tate’s amended budget because there had been no notice of the additional cuts.
As Alderman Melissa Lemke noted, it can take time for a nonprofit to write grants or host fundraisers to make up for lost funds.
Nonprofits in a pandemic
Racine Neighborhood Watch Executive Director Charlie French told the Journal Times that both of the organization’s primary fundraisers over the last year had been canceled due to the pandemic.
While the organization did host an online fundraiser, it did not bring in the kind of funds to make up for the revenue lost due to the pandemic.
French said Neighborhood Watch continues to host seven monthly meetings virtually with communities and it hosts telephone meetings with those who do not have the capability to attend virtual meetings online.
Additionally, Alderman Maurice Horton noted that the Neighborhood Watch has been instrumental in getting information out to the community about COVID-19.
Racine Neighborhood Watch was organized in 1981. At that time, the city opted to allocate funds to the organization due to the services it would provide toward a host of issues, including crime prevention, neighborhood organizing and safety, including helping to make homes safer for residents.
Racinians show optimism at National Night Out
RACINE — Racinians have faced their share of violent tragedies in the past three months.
To reduce crime, one of the antidotes city leaders and residents have proposed is getting residents to know each other better and look out for each other.
That’s one of the main goals of the Neighborhood Watch’s National Night Out event, which saw nearly 6,000 people participate in almost 60 citywide gatherings Tuesday evening. Worldwide, some 38 million people participated in 16,000 communities.
Mayor Cory Mason paid homage to the late Fred Rogers, the beloved children’s television host, calling for more people to actually meet their neighbors, in a speech during the National Night Out kickoff event at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave.
City leaders want more people like Pinkie Smith on the 1800 block of Villa Street.
For 28 years, Smith has hosted a party on National Night Out, getting friends, family and neighbors together to have fun peacefully, catering food and offering school supplies to families in the neighborhood. Tuesday just so happened to also be Smith’s 75th birthday, and her family surprised her with an even bigger party for National Night Out.
Local leaders hope that that connectivity will drive down crime and violence.
Data supports efforts
Experts agree. A 2014 American Public Health Association paper asserted that “Promoting community resilience” could be an effective deterrent to gun violence.
“While one night is certainly not the answer to crime, drugs and violence, National Night Out represents the kind of spirit, energy and determination needed to help make communities safer year-round,” Charlie French, Racine Neighborhood Watch’s executive director, said.
Several of the speakers at Tuesday’s kickoff event — which included Police Chief Art Howell, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, 12th District Alderman Henry Perez and State Rep. Greta Neubauer, R-Racine, — praised and thanked Racine’s first responders, noting their efforts to keep the community safe in spite of the dangers of their job.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., who also spoke at the event, said: “It’s been a really tough year for the Racine Police Department, and I know everybody’s thoughts and prayers are with you guys. You guys have been on the front line keeping our community safe ... To have that relationship back in the community (between residents and first responders) is essential.”
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson had a call to action for Racinians: “We need each and every one of you, and each and every one of the neighbors, to watch out for each others’ kids, to watch out for each others’ property, to make sure we cooperate when law enforcement does show up in those unfortunate times when something tragic happens in the neighborhood.”
As French said, National Night Out was only “one night.” To make change and reduce violence, the city’s leaders say there need to be more people like Smith — bringing everyone together.
“I was knocking on doors this afternoon in Racine,” Neubauer said, “and we certainly have work to do in this community, but also folks are really positive about the community-building, the conversations that are happening right now. And (I am) so grateful to everybody here who has been a critical part of that relationship building.”
“We need each and every one of you, and each and every one of the neighbors, to watch out for each others’ kids, to watch out for each others’ property, to make sure we cooperate when law enforcement does show up in those unfortunate times when something tragic happens in the neighborhood.” Tricia Hanson, Racine County district attorney
Dawn Friend, 42, lives just west of Humble Park
“I still do feel pretty safe living here. There’s a lot of violence, but our police department is out there and on top of things really quickly.”
What’s one thing you wish you could change? “A reduction in gun violence, if there’s anything we can do about it.”
Matthew Olson, 42, lives on the south side
“I’ve never been a firsthand witness to violence here, thankfully. But it’s an issue we all need to be thinking about and aware of … I’d love to see more positive experiences for our teenagers and young adults; places for them to go … We need more people plugged in.”
Jeff Schultz, 64, lives near Horlick High School
“We need to get more people on Nextdoor.com. It’s like a Neighborhood Facebook. You can tell each other about things you saw, somebody you saw lurking around, stuff life that … I think that’s valuable. Everyone is using technology, so I think that would be one really great thing.”
Charlie French, Racine Neighborhood Watch executive director
“While one night is certainly not the answer to crime, drugs and violence, National Night Out represents the kind of spirit, energy and determination needed to help make communities safer year-round … We really do have this community partnership with law enforcement — whether it be police, sheriff’s, state patrol. They’re all out there tonight, going into the communities, showing the citizens what it’s all about. And they’re learning about what’s going on in the different neighborhoods.”
Rep. Bryan Steil, Congressman for Wisconsin's 1st District
“It’s been a really tough year for the Racine Police Department, and I know everybody’s thoughts and prayers are with you guys. You guys have been on the front line keeping our community safe. I think it’s really important today that we’re going to spend a night in the community having that conversation about the strength of our community here in Racine, about what you guys are doing to keep our community safe, (and) the interaction between our police force and the community here in Racine … To have that relationship back in the community (with first responders) is essential.”
Rep. Greta Neubauer, Racine's State Assembly representative
“I was knocking on doors this afternoon in Racine, and we certainly have work to do in this community, but also folks are really positive about the community-building, the conversations that are happening right now. And (I am) so grateful to everybody here who has been a critical part of that relationship building.”
Cory Mason, City of Racine mayor
National Night Out “is a celebration of community-oriented policing, which is not something that we do one night a year. It’s something our police department does day after day after day, often under difficult circumstances. I want to acknowledge that long-standing commitment. It really is about our police department and our law enforcement working with the community and solving problems together.”
Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County executive
“To our law enforcement and our first responders, your job becomes more important every day in our community. I wanted to acknowledge that and give a big thank you there … The county is only as strong as its nonprofits and faith-based entities, and that includes Neighborhood Watch.”
Patricia Hanson, Racine County district attorney
“I grew up in the Lincoln School area, and I can tell you today that if were to go down the block I could tell you who lived in every house. We’ve lost a little bit of that … I’m going to tell you, there’s no way that we in law enforcement can do this job alone. We need each and every one of you, and each and every one of the neighbors, to watch out for each others’ kids, to watch out for each others’ property, to make sure we cooperate when law enforcement does show up in those unfortunate times when something tragic happens in the neighborhood.”
Art Howell, police chief of the Racine Police Department
“On a serious note, tough year for our department. But I can stand here before you with a great amount of humility mixed with pride that the people who you see here from the police department and the sheriff’s department, they still go to work every day. They are a resilient people. They do what they do not because they make a lot of money. They do what they because it’s a calling.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.