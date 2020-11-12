 Skip to main content
Neighborhood Watch escapes more cuts, but future of city's nonprofit allocations in question as budget tightens
Neighborhood Watch escapes more cuts, but future of city's nonprofit allocations in question as budget tightens

National Night Out

A volunteer gives out freshly grilled corn in front of the The Maples apartments on Anthony St. as part of a National Night Out Event pm Aug. 6, 2019. Racine was one of 16,000 communities across the United States participating in National Night Out, sponsored by Neighborhood Watch, that year. The event was largely cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

 Andrew Rosenthal

RACINE — The cuts inflicted during the crafting of the city’s 2021 budget could signal a change in how the city contributes to nonprofit ventures in the future.

John Tate II

The conversation about the city’s allocations to nonprofits began when Alderman John Tate, the Common Council president, attempted to amend the 2021 budget by cutting $25,000 of the $36,000 allocation to Racine Neighborhood Watch.

Neighborhood Watch was not notified in advance that it might lose the majority of its allocation from the city.

Racine Neighborhood Watch is an independent nonprofit with many functions in the community, which include working for safer neighborhoods and acting as a liaison between the police department and the community.

Tate’s intention was to transfer the $25,000 to the Department of Public Works to fund one long-seasonal employee. The attempt to amend the budget ultimately failed, but the ensuing discussion signaled a potential change for the future of city allocations to nonprofits.

City responsibility

Tate’s move to defund Neighborhood Watch came because of his concern about DPW, he said.

“That department over the last 10 years has been trimmed almost to the bone,” Tate said of DPW.

He explained that seasonal employees serve as a hiring pool for DPW. When someone leaves or retires, it is important to have people who know the job and who can step in as full-time employees.

“When it does come time for our seasoned and veteran employees to retire,” Tate added, “it’s important that we do have folks out there who are familiar with our agency, who are familiar with the skills, and have developed those skills, who are anticipating and looking for full-time employment.

Tate stressed the point that the city has to first provide the services expected of the taxpayers, such as fixing the roads and getting the streets plowed when it snows.

He said in the future the council will have to discuss the funding provided to nonprofits.

All of the nonprofits that receive allocations from the city had a 10% decrease in the 2021 budget. That included the museum, the zoo and the community concert band.

However, in amending the budget to fund a position in DPW, only Neighborhood Watch faced the potential of losing more funding.

Providing services

Mollie Jones

Alderman Mollie Jones objected to the additional budget cut to Neighborhood Watch on the grounds the organization also provides services to the city — in its own way.

Neighborhood Watch Workcamp volunteers

Workcamp volunteers from around the country volunteer in Racine.

One of the programs Neighborhood Watch facilitates is the Workcamp, which brings in youth volunteers to work on homes for people who cannot maintain their homes due to age, disability or lack of resources.

Jones noted there are people in her neighborhood who can’t afford a $10,000 paint job or to build a porch or fix broken steps, the kinds of home repairs that could get the person in trouble with the city if not fixed.

Further, she added, Neighborhood Watch communicates with senior citizens who may be on their own.

“I would think those services would be invaluable,” she said.

Henry Perez

Alderman Henry Perez also objected to the cuts to Neighborhood Watch.

Perez noted the council spent the last year invested in police reform, and Neighborhood Watch provided a neutral setting for community discussions about law enforcement and other issues related to the city.

“I have recognized over the years their valuable contributions to our community in general,” Perez said. “I have previously supported them because of their actions and will continue to do so.”

Other aldermen were reluctant to support Tate’s amended budget because there had been no notice of the additional cuts.

As Alderman Melissa Lemke noted, it can take time for a nonprofit to write grants or host fundraisers to make up for lost funds.

Nonprofits in a pandemic

Racine Neighborhood Watch Executive Director Charlie French told the Journal Times that both of the organization’s primary fundraisers over the last year had been canceled due to the pandemic.

While the organization did host an online fundraiser, it did not bring in the kind of funds to make up for the revenue lost due to the pandemic.

French said Neighborhood Watch continues to host seven monthly meetings virtually with communities and it hosts telephone meetings with those who do not have the capability to attend virtual meetings online.

Additionally, Alderman Maurice Horton noted that the Neighborhood Watch has been instrumental in getting information out to the community about COVID-19.

Racine Neighborhood Watch was organized in 1981. At that time, the city opted to allocate funds to the organization due to the services it would provide toward a host of issues, including crime prevention, neighborhood organizing and safety, including helping to make homes safer for residents.

