Neighborhood Watch escapes more cuts, but future of city's nonprofit allocations in question as budget tightens

He explained that seasonal employees serve as a hiring pool for DPW. When someone leaves or retires, it is important to have people who know the job and who can step in as full-time employees.

“When it does come time for our seasoned and veteran employees to retire,” Tate added, “it’s important that we do have folks out there who are familiar with our agency, who are familiar with the skills, and have developed those skills, who are anticipating and looking for full-time employment.

Tate stressed the point that the city has to first provide the services expected of the taxpayers, such as fixing the roads and getting the streets plowed when it snows.

He said in the future the council will have to discuss the funding provided to nonprofits.

All of the nonprofits that receive allocations from the city had a 10% decrease in the 2021 budget. That included the museum, the zoo and the community concert band.

However, in amending the budget to fund a position in DPW, only Neighborhood Watch faced the potential of losing more funding.

Providing services

