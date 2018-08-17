RACINE — The annual Sixth Street community neighborhood reunion is planned to take place from 10 a.m. until nightfall Saturday, Aug. 18, at Lincoln Park, 2000 Domanik Drive.
There is no admission charge and attendees are welcome to donate items. The event will include baseball, kickball and a meet-and-greet with old neighbors in the park. Children will also receive gifts.
For more information, call Teresa McMorris at 262-412-8286.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.