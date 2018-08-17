Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The annual Sixth Street community neighborhood reunion is planned to take place from 10 a.m. until nightfall Saturday, Aug. 18, at Lincoln Park, 2000 Domanik Drive.

There is no admission charge and attendees are welcome to donate items. The event will include baseball, kickball and a meet-and-greet with old neighbors in the park. Children will also receive gifts.

For more information, call Teresa McMorris at 262-412-8286.

