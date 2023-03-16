UNION GROVE — With two seats available on the Union Grove Village Board, voters in the April 4 election have a chance to impact a future village decision on a proposed splash pad attraction.

Village trustee incumbents Patrick Brinkman and Janice Winget both are seeking re-election, and both are facing contests with challengers Sara Gloeckler and Dana Berry, respectively.

Brinkman and Gloeckler are vying for the Trustee No. 1 seat, while Winget and Berry are vying for the Trustee No. 3 seat. The board includes six trustees, all elected at-large, plus a village president elected separately.

Trustees serve two-year terms at a salary of $6,300 a year.

The election comes as village leaders are weighing a proposal from Racine County to build a splash pad in the community as a new public water attraction during the summer months.

The county is offering $500,000 toward the project, and the village would be responsible for maintenance.

A community survey showed strong support for the splash pad, but a Village Board committee has recommended turning down the project because of concerns about maintenance costs.

No date has been set for the Village Board to make a final decision.

Brinkman and Gloeckler both express a willingness to consider the splash pad, as long as the cost for Union Grove taxpayers is not excessive.

Brinkman, who is seeking his second term on Village Board, said he is on the fence about the issue. He recognizes that people want a splash pad, but he is concerned about the expense.

If the right location is found and if the costs do not run too high, Brinkman said, he will support it.

“A lot of people want it, but I don’t want to be asking the residents to pay for it,” he said. “I’m sitting here looking at every different angle.”

Gloeckler, who is making her first bid for elected office, said she, too, is leery of taking on a project that is too expensive.

But the splash pad, she said, could offer not only a new entertainment option for children, it could help businesses by attracting visitors who would patronize local restaurants and shops.

As a lifelong Union Grove resident, she cited a “disconnect” between the community’s needs and the village’s willingness to provide what people want.

“I’ve had a great community to grow up in,” she said. “I just want to make sure I do the same for future generations.”

The splash pad issue is likewise drawing lines between the candidates in the other village trustee race.

Winget, who is seeking her fourth term on the board, said she opposes the splash pad as an unnecessary expense at a time when the community faces more urgent needs, like a fire station upgrade.

Winget cited estimates that the splash pad would use 4 million gallons of water, also at the public’s expense.

“We’ve got to be looking at needs versus wants,” she said. “We shouldn’t be looking at extras until we can take care of our needs.”

Berry said she would carefully examine the splash pad’s pros and cons, including the ongoing maintenance costs and public support for the outdoor water attraction.

Berry said she would be willing to invest village funds in the project if it is affordable.

“Anything is definitely worth exploring,” she said. “It is definitely something I think we could consider.”

Racine kids say goodbye to the summer with park celebration, in photos Need a lift? Bust a move Stack them up This is a play fight, right? Grabbing a bite Matt Gomez Almost had it Gridlocked Arm in arm left and right Boys Chanting All together Believe it! Who's got it? Hantschel Hustlaz Matson Monsters Greencrest Gaters Solbraa Spartans Tyler Domer team Bryant Center Busy Bees All at once Aubrey Anderson Big air