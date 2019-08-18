Need help with your Medicare costs?

If you have Medicare and you’re facing challenges with paying for health care, you may be eligible for programs that can help you save money on medical and drug costs.
People with limited income and resources may qualify for Medicaid—a joint federal and state program that helps with medical costs.
Even if you don’t qualify for Medicaid, Medicare Savings Programs may be able to help you pay your Medicare premiums and other costs. If your income is $1,405 or less for an individual, or $1,902 for a couple, and your resources are under $7,730 for an individual or $11,600 for a couple, you may already be eligible for one of these programs.
If you qualify for Medicaid or one of the Medicare Savings Programs, you’ll automatically get Extra Help paying for your prescription drugs. Extra Help is a Medicare program that helps people with limited income and resources pay Medicare prescription drug costs, like premiums, deductibles and coinsurance.
If you don’t automatically qualify for Extra Help, you may still be eligible if your income is $1,561 or less for an individual, or $2,113 for a couple, and your resources are under $12,890 for an individual and $25,720 for a couple. You can apply online for Extra Help with Social Security Administration at www.ssa.gov or by calling: 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).
Another program that can help with your prescription drug costs is SeniorCare, Wisconsin’s prescription drug assistance program. This program is available to Wisconsin residents who are 65 and over and are a U.S. citizen or have qualifying immigrant status. Your annual income determines your level of coverage in this program. For more information or to access an application online, go to: www.dhs.Wisconsin.gov/seniorcare or call: 1-800-657-2038.
It’s important to call or fill out an application if you think you could qualify for savings, even if your income or resources are higher than the amounts listed above. These amounts change yearly, and you may be eligible for another savings program depending on your situation.
To find out if you’re eligible for savings through one of these programs, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 262-833-8777.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.