Need help filing taxes? United Way of Racine County offering free, virtual tax filing

RACINE — United Way of Racine County is offering free, virtual tax filing through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The service is available — again, for free — to Racine County taxpayers in both English and Spanish.

“Receiving a tax refund may be more important than ever this year,” said a press release from United Way. “The COVID-19 pandemic has left many families and individuals struggling to pay their bills and afford basic necessities.”

Who’s eligible?

To be eligible for VITA services, taxpayers must be Racine County residents and earn less than $66,000 per year. In 2019, the VITA program helped return over $1 million in claimed tax refunds to over 700 residents in Racine County.

VITA cannot help with returns that are Married Filing Separate (MFS) or contain rental income.

VITA can help file tax returns from as early as 2017 to the present.

How can I file?

To file virtually, you can visit www.UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA on any device to begin uploading required tax documents.