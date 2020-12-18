Need a new furnace? This Racine heating contractor is giving one away

RACINE — Zulma Lopez said she remembers struggling financially in her younger days, so she can relate to families having a hard time during the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic woes.
“We started from zero,” she said. “We know how it is.”
Now, thanks to Zulma and her husband, Juan, one lucky family in southeastern Wisconsin will be getting a free furnace this winter.
J&E Heating and Cooling LLC — co-owned by Juan and Zulma Lopez — has offered a free furnace, with installation, as a gesture of goodwill toward a needy family this holiday season.
The company is seeking applications from families on its Facebook page (bit.ly/3p34ypi). A winning entry is planned to be selected on Dec. 31.
Juan and Zulma Lopez say they want to make one family happy by bringing warmth and comfort to the family’s home free of charge.
“It’ll be the perfect gift,” Juan Lopez said.
The couple also is separately giving away a big-screen TV.
J&E Heating and Cooling, located at 2707 Golf Ave., got started 12 years ago. The company now has 19 employees and sells about 250 new furnaces each winter.
Juan Lopez said the value of a free furnace with installation is about $3,800.
The company is accepting written proposals from needy families via Facebook. Any family in southeastern Wisconsin is eligible except J&E Heating employees and their family members.
The drawing for the free big-screen TV also is being offered through Facebook.
No purchase is necessary to enter either giveaway.
Helping during a tough time
After seeing many people struggle to afford heating and air-conditioning in their homes, Lopez said, he wishes he could give away more than one free furnace.
“This is kind of a tough time for a lot of people,” he said. “We’re trying to do our part to help the community.”
Zulma Lopez said she and her husband have wanted for a long time to do a TV giveaway. As they were planning that, she said, they decided to go one step further and offer a free furnace. She envisions helping a single mother with children or someone else struggling to get by.
The business owner said she feels fortunate to be able to help someone else.
“The more you give, the more you get,” Zulma said. “I feel like we’re blessed.”
