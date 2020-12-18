Need a new furnace? This Racine heating contractor is giving one away

Juan Lopez said the value of a free furnace with installation is about $3,800.

The company is accepting written proposals from needy families via Facebook. Any family in southeastern Wisconsin is eligible except J&E Heating employees and their family members.

The drawing for the free big-screen TV also is being offered through Facebook.

No purchase is necessary to enter either giveaway.

Helping during a tough time

After seeing many people struggle to afford heating and air-conditioning in their homes, Lopez said, he wishes he could give away more than one free furnace.

“This is kind of a tough time for a lot of people,” he said. “We’re trying to do our part to help the community.”

Zulma Lopez said she and her husband have wanted for a long time to do a TV giveaway. As they were planning that, she said, they decided to go one step further and offer a free furnace. She envisions helping a single mother with children or someone else struggling to get by.

The business owner said she feels fortunate to be able to help someone else.