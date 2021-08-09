Nearly four decades old and going strong: Serbian traditions and culture celebrated at church festival

RACINE — The members of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church gathered this weekend for a two-day celebration of their traditions and culture.

Delka Gillespie, the president of the church board for 2020 and 2021, said the annual celebration began not long after the church was established 40 years ago.

“We had a great group of people who started with nothing, absolutely nothing,” Gillespie said. “Then they decided a church was a necessity for survival, to keep us together.”

She added, “So they built the church and from that point on they decided to have a gathering that led into this big festival that lasts for two days.”

The festival is important because it is a vehicle for passing down traditions to the next generation and because it allows the Serbian community to share their traditions with all the different ethnicities who attend.

“It’s wonderful to see,” she said of the many different kinds of people attending the festival.

The church

The church has historically been central to the lives of the Serbian people.