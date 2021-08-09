Nearly four decades old and going strong: Serbian traditions and culture celebrated at church festival

RACINE — The members of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church gathered this weekend for a two-day celebration of their traditions and culture.
Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.
Delka Gillespie, the president of the church board for 2020 and 2021, said the annual celebration began not long after the church was established 40 years ago.
“We had a great group of people who started with nothing, absolutely nothing,” Gillespie said. “Then they decided a church was a necessity for survival, to keep us together.”
She added, “So they built the church and from that point on they decided to have a gathering that led into this big festival that lasts for two days.”
The festival is important because it is a vehicle for passing down traditions to the next generation and because it allows the Serbian community to share their traditions with all the different ethnicities who attend.
“It’s wonderful to see,” she said of the many different kinds of people attending the festival.
The church
The church has historically been central to the lives of the Serbian people.
During those times when the Serbians were oppressed, it was the church and their faith that kept them strong and fighting for their freedom, Gillespie said.
Father Predrag, the priest of the church, explained that festivities have always been a part of the church. They are important for many reasons, one of which is because people can’t always come together — a need that is addressed with a festival.
“Today, we get together, talk, praise the Lord, eat our traditional food, which we are proud of,” he added.
Father Predrag pointed to the “friends from other churches” who were present at the festival and added, “Everyone is welcome.”
The menu
While there was traditional music, dancing and songs, the big draw was the food.
From the sarma to the pilaf to the cevapi, everything was made according to tradition — fresh from the ovens.
There is a strong sense of community in the congregation during the communal cooking and baking together, important aspects of the Serbian culture.
For that reason, the grounds of the church features both a roasting room and a large kitchen.
Dragan Nikodiojevic is referred to as “the best roasting person in the neighborhood.”
He learned to roast from his mother and grandmother and continues to use the same recipes and techniques.
In the kitchen, Gordana Milosevic stirred the pilaf, which is made in stages.
“This is not instant,” Gillespie said. “This is the true way of doing pilaf. It takes time, but that’s why it’s so good.”
There are many people in the kitchen, some of whom have been with the church for decades.
Gillespie explained that it was their hard work that built the foundation for a strong church. The success of the annual festival is also a credit to the many people who step up to work.
“The community really pulled together to make the festival a success — each contributing in their own unique way,” she concluded.