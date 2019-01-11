Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine County Communications Center
Buy Now

A dispatcher talks to a person with a medical emergency while answering 911 calls at the Racine County Communications Center last year. The County Board this week approved $119,331 in technology upgrades for the communications center. 

 GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES

RACINE COUNTY — The County Board approved $119,331 in spending Tuesday to upgrade the servers at the county’s dispatch center.

The Racine County Communication Center, located in Yorkville, handles calls regarding police, fire and emergency medical service in the county. It’s been covering the majority of the county since fall 2011 and covering the entire county since the beginning of 2018 after the City of Burlington’s dispatch center closed.

District 11 Supervisor Robert Miller of Mount Pleasant said that this upgrade will address “critical needs in our dispatch system.”

Although there hadn’t been any “outages” resulting from the current servers, Racine County Information Technology Director John Barrett said that the older servers have raised concerns.

Barrett said he was slightly worried the aging servers wouldn’t be able to handle new technology as it gets implemented.

“The older servers didn’t support newer functionality,” Barrett said. “As servers get older, they get less stable.”

M.T. Boyle, the county executive’s chief of staff, referred to the new servers as a “backup to the backup.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments