RACINE COUNTY — The County Board approved $119,331 in spending Tuesday to upgrade the servers at the county’s dispatch center.
The Racine County Communication Center, located in Yorkville, handles calls regarding police, fire and emergency medical service in the county. It’s been covering the majority of the county since fall 2011 and covering the entire county since the beginning of 2018 after the City of Burlington’s dispatch center closed.
District 11 Supervisor Robert Miller of Mount Pleasant said that this upgrade will address “critical needs in our dispatch system.”
Although there hadn’t been any “outages” resulting from the current servers, Racine County Information Technology Director John Barrett said that the older servers have raised concerns.
Barrett said he was slightly worried the aging servers wouldn’t be able to handle new technology as it gets implemented.
“The older servers didn’t support newer functionality,” Barrett said. “As servers get older, they get less stable.”
M.T. Boyle, the county executive’s chief of staff, referred to the new servers as a “backup to the backup.”
