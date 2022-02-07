Nearly 150 Racinians apply for grants to improve their homes through city program

RACINE — Hundreds of housing projects are being funded through a pair of City of Racine initiatives.

Last week, the Community Development Authority released the amounts generated last year from Tax Incremental District Nos. 22 and 23.

Tax increment districts are created for the purpose of development or rehabilitation; TIDs 22 and 23 are both focused on rehabilitation.

What's a TID? Tax Increment District earn money in the following way: the city sets a base value when the TID is created, with that value being the cumulative value of all properties within the district's borders. As property values increase, the difference between the base value and increased value will be set aside to be used for residential projects within the district.

The CDA presented a proposal on Thursday that outlined how the funds will be allocated in the near future to help homeowners within the TIDs pay for home repairs or improvements.

TID 22 has an allocation of just under $1.5 million. There were 149 qualified applicants at the close of the application process last October. The requests included 92 home repair projects and 56 enhancement projects.

Matt Rejc, assistant director for the city’s Department of City Development, said there was enough funding for all the projects.

“After looking at the funds that we have available, looking at the need and the requests, the proposal that we have before us is to fund all of the qualified applications,” Rejc said.

TID 23 has a $474,218 allocation. The CDA will begin to take applications for those funds in 2022.

However, the process of applying for TID 23 funds will be different than TID 22.

Rather than having an application period, the CDA intends to accept applications “on a rolling basis” and plans to “use the funds as available,” Rejc said.

Rejc said the CDA has contracted with Corey Prince, a consultant who is also a leader within NAACP Wisconsin, and to help get the word out in the neighborhoods within the TID.

Mayor Cory Mason said the city also intends to market the programs.

“We are trying to be intentional about doing outreach so thee is a diversity of residents who get the opportunity to make use of the funds,” Mason said.

Projects

The funds generated from the TIDs will be used for the Homeowner Repair Program and the Property Enhancement Program.

The Homeowner Repair Program allows up to $10,000 per household to be used for repair of code violations. The Property Enhancement Program was designed to facilitate existing homeowner investment into permanent assets on their property with a 1:1 match of private dollars up to $10,000 per property.

In order to be eligible for this program, expenses must relate to projects that will increase the assessed value of the property.

The city assessor will have the “sole opinion” on whether the project increases the assessed value of the property and is therefore eligible.

22 & 23 TID 22 is located on the city’s north side. It is bordered by the lake to the east, roughly the corner of Rapids Drive and Northwestern Avenue to the west, Melvin Avenue to the north and Rapids Drive and Goold Street to the south. TID No. 23 is on the city’s south side and is bordered by 12th Street to the north, DeKoven Avenue to the south, the lake to the east and Center Street to the west.

