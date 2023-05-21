RACINE — Racine Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the completion of its first annual Community Build Week.

According to a news release, nearly 100 local business, faith, civic and community leaders volunteered from May 15-19 to help build safe and affordable housing for Racine residents.

The week aimed to draw attention to housing inequality and challenges families in Racine face as first-time homebuyers, the release said.

Throughout the week, volunteers helped on a new build site at 1838 Roe Ave., assisting in installing floor joists and sub-floor and framing and raising walls.

“There’s something very special about a gathering of business, faith and civic leaders coming together for one purpose. I believe Community Build helps communicate to our city that unity is not only possible, but a powerful force for good,” said Rex Hamilton, Racine Habitat for Humanity’s director of development and communication, in the release.

Volunteers included participants from a variety of local groups, agencies and companies.

Racine Habitat for Humanity specifically recognized participants from the Racine Police Department, Caledonia Fire Department, Grace Church, Racine Unified School District, Educators Credit Union, Johnson Financial Group, SC Johnson Young Professionals, Andis, Baird Wealth Management and Merz, the presenting sponsor, in its press release.

“Our entire team is so grateful to everyone who has given their support, both financially and with their time. The difference they’re making represents more than a new house; it represents future strength, stability and self-reliance for one of our partner families,” Hamilton said.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Racine Habitat for Humanity in the future can email info@habitatracine.org or visit habitatracine.org/volunteer.

In photos: Racine, Caledonia, South Shore firefighters begin building Habitat for Humanity home Father and son Chief at work Adrian Brooks Kevin Carton Jeff Buenger Racine Fire Department volunteers A young volunteer Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity