Nearby Caledonia residents reject Dollar General proposal

CALEDONIA — There don’t seem to be any residents living near a potential new Dollar General store who would welcome the development. If there are, they aren't saying anything publicly.
At a public hearing during a Caledonia Planning Commission meeting Monday night, Village President Jim Dobbs asked the audience three times if there was anyone wishing to speak in favor of an approximate 11,000 square-foot commercial building being built at 4949 Erie St. None came forward.
However, when he asked the audience if there was anyone wishing to speak against the proposal, about half of the approximate 50 residents in attendance came forward.
The applicant, Peter Oleszczuk, proposed the construction in August. This commercial building is intended to be used as a single-tenant retail business which is a permitted use in the B-1 District.
“I know the silent majority didn't show up here today, but there are people in this community that would benefit from having this at our location,” Scott Knowlton, vice president general counsel of Midwest Property Development, said during the meeting, receiving some angry and argumentative replies from the audience.
The developer of this store is officially listed as Midwest WI LLC.
Dollar General Corporation is a variety store chain headquartered in Tennessee and operates 17,266 stores nationwide, as of February. In the Racine area, Dollar General operates three stores: 3440 Douglas Ave., 4901 Washington Ave. and 4111 Durand Ave.
Traffic
The Caledonia Village Board at its Sept. 7 meeting tabled the proposal, asked for clarification regarding a Traffic Impact Analysis and requested a representative of Dollar General be present at the next meeting to answer questions.
To address the TIA concerns, village staff hired a third party to analyze the submitted TIA and provide an additional assessment of the impacts from the proposed development.
The village’s new TIA suggests that the entrance on Four Mile should be modified to include a physical barrier to prevent cars turning left onto Four Mile. In addition, the revised TIA takes into consideration new counts with school in session, people using the roads regularly again during the pandemic and traffic from the Water’s Edge Condominium project.
No other modifications to the roadway or installations of sidewalks are required or proposed for this development.
Michael May, senior traffic engineer and project manager with Traffic Analysis & Design, a Cedarburg-based traffic engineering business, said most communities and the Department of Transportation require 35 seconds or less of average vehicle delay at an intersection; Caledonia requires 25 seconds or less.
“I just wanted to let the public know that we’re looking at things that are much more restrictive than a typical community,” May said.
Some residents challenged this notion during the public hearing, stating traffic is already more than 25 seconds of delay in certain areas and adding a new store would increase the delay time even more.
Jobs and investment
Knowlton said the store expects to hire 6 to 10 employees and invest approximately $1.7 million in the project.
He also believes the area's zoning and village planning should allow a Dollar General to fit in.
“The fact is this site is zoned appropriate for our use. It was unintentionally, but correctly, stated earlier that we've met the criteria," Knowlton said. We have done our homework … and the analytics say that a store will be successful here.”
The hearing
Despite the request for a Dollar General representative to be present at the meeting, none showed. Child care issues was mentioned as the reason why a representative couldn’t show up. The lack of presence was brought up as a concern for Planning Commission members and residents alike.
“I'm very, very upset that we are disrespected that Dollar General could not be here. I think that's a disrespect to all of us,” said resident Sherri Phillips, who lives on Erie Street.
Planning Commission member Tim Just said he’s worked in construction for 40 years, and the owner of the business always comes along to a governmental meeting regarding the development.
“I think it’s very important that an owner attends this meeting. And when the owner doesn’t, I don’t buy it. I don’t buy any excuse about child support or taking care of his kids. I don’t buy it,” he said. “If it’s important to build a building here, they should be at the meeting.”
Others voicing opinions at the hearing were concerned about safety, a crime and violence increase, increased sump pump usage, air and noise pollution, rodent infestations in the store, decreased property/home values and challenged the general need of a Dollar General in the area.
Resident Jane Batten, who lives on Waters Edge Road, said she wants to have a conversation with the developer about choosing a different site.
“We're not saying we don't want your business. We're just saying we don't want it there,” Batten said. “When my husband and I decided to become homeowners in Caledonia, we chose Caledonia because of its aesthetic, because of its safety. It’s the place that we wanted to raise our three children. It's been a community for both of us.”
Resident Sharon Leiber, who lives on Alcyn Drive behind the proposed Dollar General property, said she doesn’t think the community needs another Dollar General store “right in our corner.”
“They're looking to eliminate competition by targeting low income communities,” Leiber said, “And I never thought we were low income with cheap stores.”
She expressed concern of losing the country feel that Caledonia has, partly because of the other condominium construction already going up in the area, including at the former Wind Point School property at 290 Jonsue Lane, Briarwood condos next to LifeSport Tennis Club at 5100 Briarwood Lane and at the former Olympia Brown property on Water’s Edge Drive, formerly Erie Street.
“I would hope as our representatives that you would be looking out for our community to make it not just aesthetically good, but good for those who live in it,” she said, addressing the commission. “We don't need a Dollar General a mile away from a Dollar Tree and two miles away from another Dollar General on Douglas.”
Resident Richard Karls, who lives on Birch Creek Lane, said he walks past the property often.
“I hate to see it taken down because the developer has zero vision for that property,” Karls said. He stated this proposed store would be in competition with the Dollar Tree at 3900 Erie St., just off Three Mile Road.
“A song from the '60s can start, when I turn on to Erie Street. I'll be in the store and out of it before that song ends,” Karls said. “One of these stores is going to die. I'd rather see this one die than the one on Three Mile.”