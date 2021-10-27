Nearby Caledonia residents reject Dollar General proposal

Planning Commission member Tim Just said he’s worked in construction for 40 years, and the owner of the business always comes along to a governmental meeting regarding the development.

“I think it’s very important that an owner attends this meeting. And when the owner doesn’t, I don’t buy it. I don’t buy any excuse about child support or taking care of his kids. I don’t buy it,” he said. “If it’s important to build a building here, they should be at the meeting.”

Others voicing opinions at the hearing were concerned about safety, a crime and violence increase, increased sump pump usage, air and noise pollution, rodent infestations in the store, decreased property/home values and challenged the general need of a Dollar General in the area.

Resident Jane Batten, who lives on Waters Edge Road, said she wants to have a conversation with the developer about choosing a different site.

“We're not saying we don't want your business. We're just saying we don't want it there,” Batten said. “When my husband and I decided to become homeowners in Caledonia, we chose Caledonia because of its aesthetic, because of its safety. It’s the place that we wanted to raise our three children. It's been a community for both of us.”