FRANKSVILLE — The second annual Franksville Food Truck Festival at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden at Franksville Park (say that three times fast) has announced the 20 food trucks that will be serving up deliciousness next weekend, on Sept. 6 and 7, at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park.
The event is free to attend, with free parking, and will have free live music on Friday, featuring guitarist/vocalist Phil Norby, and Saturday, featuring eclectic cover band Failure to Launch.
Here's the the list of food trucks the festival announced on its Facebook page Friday morning:
- A & A Cafe LLC
- All About Tacos
- Anytime Arepa (Saturday Only)
- Boba Dough
- CC's Classic Corn LLC
- Culver's (custard only)
- Drift (Friday Only)
- I Love Tamales
- Taqueria La Guacamaya
- Marco Pollo
- Meat on the Street
- Mr.P's Grilled Cheese LLC
- Pico's Tacos & Cerveza
- Pine Acres Popcorn
- Q's Stomach Fuel
- Rollin Smoke
- The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails
- Tots On The Street (Saturday Only)
- Wisconsin Style Barbecue LLC
- Yogi’s Pud’n
The festival's Facebook page has also promised better parking, more seating and more drink stations than 2018's inaugural fest.
