Food Truck Fest

Ruth Teeter, right, and her granddaughter Iris Knapp get some cheese curds at the Marco Pollo food truck, based out of Milwaukee. Marco Pollo and others were among the first food trucks at the first annual Franksville Food Truck Fest last year. 

 RICARDO TORRES, Journal Times file photo

FRANKSVILLE — The second annual Franksville Food Truck Festival at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden at Franksville Park (say that three times fast) has announced the 20 food trucks that will be serving up deliciousness next weekend, on Sept. 6 and 7, at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park.

The event is free to attend, with free parking, and will have free live music on Friday, featuring guitarist/vocalist Phil Norby, and Saturday, featuring eclectic cover band Failure to Launch.

Here's the the list of food trucks the festival announced on its Facebook page Friday morning: 

  1. A & A Cafe LLC
  2. All About Tacos
  3. Anytime Arepa (Saturday Only)
  4. Boba Dough
  5. CC's Classic Corn LLC
  6. Culver's (custard only)
  7. Drift (Friday Only)
  8. I Love Tamales
  9. Taqueria La Guacamaya
  10. Marco Pollo
  11. Meat on the Street
  12. Mr.P's Grilled Cheese LLC
  13. Pico's Tacos & Cerveza
  14. Pine Acres Popcorn
  15. Q's Stomach Fuel
  16. Rollin Smoke
  17. The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails
  18. Tots On The Street (Saturday Only)
  19. Wisconsin Style Barbecue LLC
  20. Yogi’s Pud’n
The festival's Facebook page has also promised better parking, more seating and more drink stations than 2018's inaugural fest.

