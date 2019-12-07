'NBA player for a day': Rebels players log memories, minutes

MILWAUKEE — The Horlick High School Rebels have at least one thing in common with the Los Angeles Clippers — they both left the Fiserv Forum with a loss on Friday, but at least the Rebels put up a fight.

Hours before the tipoff between the Milwaukee Bucks and Clippers, the Horlick boys basketball team took the floor against the Arrowhead Warhawks from Hartland.

The game was part of the Milwaukee Bucks Prep Series, which is in its 30th year.

The Rebels ended up losing 73-51, and although they wanted to win, for probably the only time this season, winning wasn’t the point.

Before the game started, Horlick head coach Jason Treutelaar told his team everyone was going to have a chance to play on a real NBA court.

“It’s the most important thing, I think, in an experience like this,” Treutelaar said. “That’s why we were able to get everyone in during the first half. We made sure that was one of the goals for this game.”

Going up against the Warhawks and their star player Carter Gilmore, who plans to play for the University of Wisconsin Badgers next year, was not going to be easy.