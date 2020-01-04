NBA-leading Bucks beat Spurs 127-118 for 5th straight win

Bucks: Second-year guard Donte DiVincenzo sat out due to rest, a decision Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer made with a long-term view. "With the wings and the depth (the Bucks have), it's just a great opportunity to keep Donte healthy," Budenholzer said. "He's playing so good for us. He's having such a big impact on games and maybe it's just trying to be aggressive, trying to be ahead of the curve. He probably thinks I'm insane." DiVincenzo played in only 27 games as a rookie due to a right heel injury but has not had any problems with the foot this season. … Bucks veteran guard George Hill started his NBA career in 2008 with the Spurs and played three seasons under Popovich. "He was always a hard worker; he always had a smile on his face," Popovich said. "He did whatever we needed to have done on the court." Hill was traded to Indiana in 2011 in the deal that brought Kawhi Leonard to San Antonio.