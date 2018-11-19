MICRONESIA— At the end of September, after a month of inspecting and fixing ports in Micronesia, specialized U.S. Navy divers were on the last dive of their mission when they noticed a plane was not flying quite right.
The Navy divers spent days watching planes take off and land where they were working. But on Sept. 29, they noticed an Air Niugini plane was flying too low — and was not going to make it to the runway.
U.S Navy Dive Chief Meko Kaprelian, a Case High School graduate, was back at the hotel room planning his team’s next job when the incident happened.
Kaprelian is part of a special Navy dive crew whose main purpose is to inspect and maintain water ports occupied by the Navy and other branches of the military. His team was in Micronesia to do some demolition work and removed some natural barriers that were being damaged by ships.
Kaprelian said the supervisor saw the plane and realized it was going to crash into the water.
“He had the guys basically getting in the water to tell them to go down and get to work, and the plane hit the water, so he pulled them back in the boat, and they didn’t even make the dive,” Kaprelian said.
“They pulled their scuba gear off and raced over to the boat that was resting on the water. … No doors were open; they actually put the boat on the wing and were there to get the first person out the door.”
Helping with the rescue
A petty officer alerted Kaprelian that a plane had just crashed in the water near where the team was diving.
“I was there just minutes after it landed in the water, getting all of my guys situated, making sure they were running to the hospital,” Kaprelian said. “We were taking patients to the hospital and helping receive them on the pier. All of my guys got stationed and positioned in places to best help the locals.”
As his team was helping pull people off the boat, Kaprelian said, he heard there might be people missing.
He knew they might have to dive into the plane and he needed permission from command to dive into a sinking plane if necessary.
“Which is kind of dangerous, but I told them people were missing, and they gave me the permission to dive in the plane if we had to,” Kaprelian said. “I went to find who was in charge of the whole emergency response and let them know we could dive in the plane if there was anybody unaccounted for.”
As people were being pulled off the plane, Kaprelian had his men on the pier waiting to receive the passengers and transport them to the hospital.
“We had better vehicles and bigger vehicles (than local authorities) to take them to the hospital,” Kaprelian said.
Throughout the ordeal, Kaprelian was making snap decisions on where to put his men and what to do next. With 20 years in the Navy and 12 of those years as a chief, Kaprelian said he has been training to handle these situations.
“We’re just trained to do that, to sit back and do just that,” Kaprelian said. “If something chaotic is going on (we) just analyze the situation and try to figure out what the best course of action is.”
When everyone was off the plane with no major injuries, the team felt confident everyone was accounted for.
Retrieving a body
But the following Monday, more than 48 hours later, Kaprelian said they were informed one person was missing.
Kaprelian offered the local authorities, who were investigating the incident, help to locate the plane, and they accepted. After the Navy was able to find the plane, local divers went in and discovered one body.
“One of the guys who was in the plane was upset because he felt he should have been able to find the body,” Kaprelian said.
Kaprelian and another diver went in and recovered the body.
Without getting into details of the location of the body, Kaprelian said there would have been no way for any of the divers to know where the body was when they were getting people off the plane.
But Kaprelian took the diver who was upset and, together, they went down to the plane, and Kaprelian showed him where the body was located.
“It made him feel a little bit better, but I think he was still upset,” Kaprelian said.
'Best group of guys'
In all his years in the Navy, Kaprelian said, he never experienced anything like this, and he was proud of how his men reacted in the moment.
“This shows that they have the dedication to what we practice and what we believe in and what our values are as Navy sailors,” Kaprelian said. “They actually practiced it and showed the rest of the world what America is truly like — not what they’re seeing on the TV right now.”
Back home, younger sister and Racine County Supervisor Melissa Kaprelian heard about the plane crash, but it wasn’t until days later when her mother told her Meko was there organizing the rescue.
“I know my brother would always jump into action,” Melissa Kaprelian said. “To realize not only was he there, but he was right there when it was happening. … I look at him in a different way, because I couldn’t do it myself.”
She said it was a “tearful moment” filled with pride when she heard the story.
“He’s the smartest person I know; his ability to retain information and his athleticism is just really superb,” Kaprelian said. “He’s a hero in my family.”
Although he was ready to retire from the Navy, Kaprelian said this current group of guys, the guys that jumped into action in September, are the reason he stayed in the service.
“I’ve been in charge of other guys previously, but this is the best group of guys I’ve been in charge of,” Kaprelian said. “I wanted to stay longer only because of them. ... I haven’t seen too many young sailors and junior guys like this in a long time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.