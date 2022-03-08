Navigating Waterford High School can be a 'nightmare' for students with disabilities. $20M could fix it

WATERFORD — If you find yourself visiting Waterford High School, you’ll find a lot of paths from different wings, and with those transitions come stairs. Sometimes multiple sets of them.
The original building opened in 1941, according to Superintendent Dr. Lucas Francois, and was later combined with the old elementary school. This has created a “maze-like” structure and a “nightmare” for students with disabilities.
Looking to make safety and accessibility improvements to the school, Waterford High School, 611 W. Main St., is asking voters for $19.75 million in an April referendum. The cost to taxpayers would be approximately an additional $10 per year for the owner of a $200,000 home.
“If I were a parent of a student with a disability, it would break my heart to know how challenging would be to navigate this this building,” Francois said.
Currently, navigating the building involves about a half-dozen wheelchair lifts, which Francois described as “a bit claustrophobic” for one student. This results in the student being late, usually, at least once a day for any of his six classes.
Even the Special Education Office lacks an accessible entrance, according to Francois. The bathrooms also are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
If passed, the referendum would also make lives easier for many navigating WHS halls besides those with disabilities. Currently, art teachers are traveling back and forth across the school to teach their respective classes. Those in the performing arts have quite the hassle getting their equipment on and off stage.
The robotics team operates out of a literal storage area.
Safety, according to Francois, also is an issue. The school lacks a sprinkler system, and the fire alarm system is not compliant with current codes. Several other systems require updates as portions of the building age.
“The oldest part of our building was built in 1941, and so there’s some really old infrastructure that is trying to talk to our most newest facility that was completed in 2019-2020. When you take old mechanicals and try to (have them) talk to new mechanicals, those systems don’t mesh very well,” Francois said.
This old infrastructure includes asbestos in the flooring, unit ventilators in classrooms and galvanized pipes. This has led to maintenance vehicles being commonplace in the school’s parking lot, costing the district an arm and a leg in emergency services bills.
Francois hopes that with the referendum, the district will be able to update the infrastructure and get ahead of the issues.
“So, we’re paying a premium for these trucks to roll up on an emergency visit because we got to fix it now, versus bidding out the work and having it done at a reasonable price and being able to really be responsive for our taxpayers,” Francois said. “So, I think those are the areas that I really point to is really trying to get some of those older areas brought up to speed in general. There is no new addition to this building.
“There’s nothing that is going to cause people to say they’re building a Taj Mahal. We’re just simply trying to take care of our existing building and extend its useful life.”
IN PHOTOS: Waterford Union High School and Fox River Middle School's renovations
Waterford Union High School new addition
Waterford Union High School fitness center
Waterford Union High School fitness center
Waterford Union High School studio space
Waterford Union High School residential kitchen
Waterford Union High School industrial kitchen
Waterford Union High School industrial kitchen
Waterford Union High School new classroom
Waterford Union High School athletics office
Waterford Union High School attendance office
Waterford Union High School agricultural center
Waterford Union High School agricultural center 2
Waterford Union High School greenhouse
Fox River Middle School front
Fox River Middle School lunchroom
Fox River Middle School fitness center
Fox River Middle School gym
Fox River Middle School art room
Fox River Middle School calming room
Fox River Middle School project space
Fox River Middle School map
Fox River Middle School collaborative space
Fox River Middle School eighth-grade science
Fox River Middle School kitchen
Fox River Middle School makerspace
Fox River Middle School "The Perch"
