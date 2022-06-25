Native plant garden at public library hopes to "grow" native pollinator species in Racine

RACINE — The buzz around town for all our local pollinators is to head to the local library. The Racine Public Library broke ground Friday on a native plant garden with the help of Nan Calvert, a native plant educator and subject matter expert on native plants and invasive species.

Kids, together with adults and Calvert, were invited to the public library Friday to help plant 26 to 30 different species, close to 700 different flowers and grasses, on the front terrace of the local library, which until recently was a grass turf patch. The kids and adults planted the different plants provided by the library and Calvert.

Calvert said that she and Julia Heiser, program and services marketing assistant for the library, had been in talks to create the native plant garden, a.k.a. a pollinator patch, for a few months, with the plan being in conception around the time of the unveiling of the library’s seed library in April.

“The importance of having native pollinators here as well as everywhere else is that they actually pollinate over $3 billion worth of fruits (annually) that we as humans eat,” Calvert said. “The other thing is that they are a very important piece of the web of life. These native plants support so many native insects and birds to help strengthen the diversity of life here, not only in Wisconsin but whenever you put in native plants you are doing the same thing.”

Calvert noted that native plants have robust root systems that allow for stormwater infiltration. Rather than stormwater being caught in the drains and ending up flowing into Lake Michigan, often contributing to polluting one of the planet’s largest sources of fresh water, the rain caught in the new 700-square feet native garden will be caught by the plants and roots, cleansed, and put into the Earth.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 80% of the world’s flowering plants need a pollinator to reproduce; and we need pollinators too since most of our food comes from flowering plants. One out of every three bites of our food — including fruits, vegetables, chocolate, coffee, nuts and spices — is created with the help of pollinators.

Among the group of kids partaking in the events Friday were members of the Belle City Catholic Service Camp, a youth group comprised of several Catholic churches in the area that has also spent the last week restoring homes in Uptown.

“We don’t learn about native plant systems, whether its prairies or woodlands or wetlands in school. So the only way our citizens get to learn about this is when we do a service project like this or have a special event in a school or another institution,” Calvert said. “Wisconsin is home to such diversity, not only with plants but birds, insects, reptiles and amphibians. We tend to teach kids about things that live elsewhere … but the species that live here are equally as important.”

One of the endangered pollinators in the area that Calvert and the library hope to attract is the rusted patch bumblebee. The population of the bee has declined by 87% in the last two years due to a lack of habitat, with the bee’s habitats having been destroyed by human activity. With the native garden, the hope from the library is to have the rusted patch bumblebee recognize the habitat and begin pollination there.

After disappearing for years from the Racine area, the rusted patch bumblebee was spotted again in Pritchard Park in August. Encouraging the bee’s spread is now a focus of area conservation groups.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.