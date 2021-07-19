 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nationwide, areas Trump won have lower vaccination rates; that holds up in Racine County, just barely
0 Comments
alert top story

Nationwide, areas Trump won have lower vaccination rates; that holds up in Racine County, just barely

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden getting vaccinated

Joe Biden, then still president-elect, receives his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., on Jan. 11. The vaccine is being administered by Chief Nurse Executive Ric Cuming.

 SUSAN WALSH, AP FILE PHOTO

How Racine County’s municipalities voted in the 2020 presidential election is weakly correlated to how likely its residents have been to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a Journal Times analysis has found.

According to reports from several sources — including NPR, The Denver Post and The New York Times — areas where there are more Donald Trump supporters tend to have significantly lower COVID-19 vaccination rates than areas where there was majority support for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The New York Times reported in a story published April 17: “About 31% of adults in the United States have now been fully vaccinated. Scientists have estimated that 70-90% of the total population must acquire resistance to the virus to reach herd immunity. But in hundreds of counties around the country, vaccination rates are low, with some even languishing in the teens.

“The disparity in vaccination rates has so far mainly broken down along political lines. The New York Times examined survey and vaccine administration data for nearly every U.S. county and found that both willingness to receive a vaccine and actual vaccination rates to date were lower, on average, in counties where a majority of residents voted to re-elect former President Donald J. Trump in 2020.”

Across Racine County’s 18 municipalities, this trend holds to be true — but just barely.

JPG Racine County vaccination rate by municipality graphed against 2020 presidential preference

For example, the Town of Dover — where more than 70% of voters cast a ballot for Trump, the highest municipality percentage in the county — has the second-lowest percentage of residents to have received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose (38.65%), according to state data published July 12.

Similarly, the Village of North Bay, which had the second-highest percentage of voters going in favor of Biden (58.18%), has the highest vaccination rate at 86.70%.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The City of Racine, however, is a massive outlier. More than two-thirds of its voters, 67.53%, voted for Biden — the highest percentage in the county — but a mere 38.93% of city residents have been vaccinated, third-worst in the county.

With Mount Pleasant and Caledonia, the county’s second- and third-most populous communities, respectively, the percentages fall back in line with expectations. Mount Pleasant ranks third in both percentage of votes for Biden and in percentage of population vaccinated (54.22% and 55.39% respectively). Caledonia ranks eighth in terms of Biden support (42.06%) and fifth in vaccination rate (54.06%).

The Village of Sturtevant is another outlier. While it ranks sixth in support for Biden (46.18%), it now ranks last in the county in vaccination percentage (36.85%). Yorkville also is an outlier, ranking 12th in Biden support (30.23%) but sixth in vaccination percentage (49.55%).

Most local communities’ percentages of Biden support and vaccination rate are similar. The Village of Elmwood Park ranks fifth in Biden support (46.79%) and second in vaccination rate (56.57%). The Village of Wind Point ranks fourth in both categories with 53.38% of votes going to Biden and 54.37% of residents having received at least one COVID-19 shot.

Waterford’s town and village see a divide. While the Village of Waterford ranks 10th in Biden support (34.18%) and ninth in vaccination rate (46.87%), the Town of Waterford ranks 16th in Biden support (27.76%) and eighth in vaccination rate (47.89%).

Notes

  • There is a slight correlation between average household income and vaccination rate, where Racine County’s wealthier communities tend to have higher vaccination rates.
  • There is a weak, inverse correlation where Racine County’s smallest municipalities have the highest vaccination rates. However, the fact that the tiny villages of North Bay, Elmwood Park and Wind Point rank first, second and fourth in vaccination rate, respectively, does likely have a large effect on this correlation despite those three communities combining to make up just 1.26% of Racine County’s population. Similarly, the three lowest vaccination rates come from Sturtevant, Dover and the City of Racine, which rank sixth, 13th and first, respectively, in population.

The numbers

MUNICIPALITYPERCENTAGE VOTES BIDEN WON COMPARED TO TRUMPPERCENTAGE OF POPULATION WITH FIRST VACCINE DOSE ADMINISTERED
Sturtevant46.18%36.85%
Dover29.54%38.30%
Racine67.53%39.93%
Burlington Town33.54%43.91%
Norway25.88%43.96%
Union Grove34.68%45.45%
Raymond28.69%45.87%
Rochester28.98%46.07%
Waterford Village34.18%46.87%
Waterford Town27.76%47.89%
Burlington City44.49%48.10%
Yorkville30.23%49.55%
Caledonia42.06%54.06%
Wind Point53.38%54.37%
Mount Pleasant54.22%55.39%
Elmwood Park46.79%56.57%
North Bay58.18%86.70%
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime and Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime and Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News