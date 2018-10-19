RACINE — Solo Littlejohn, of Kenosha, has been working at fast food restaurants for the past few years of his life. He picks up shifts whenever he can, but only makes $8.50 an hour, making it difficult for him to pay his rent and other bills on time and in full.
He would work at somewhere like Amazon, located on the far west side of Kenosha, where he could make $15, but he said he doesn’t have car and his wife has a disability so he wants to stay close to her.
Littlejohn had to donate blood, borrow money from family and take out a loan in order to get his electricity turned back on this past Monday. People who have had similar experiences to Littlejohn have been calling for reforms at the local and national level for years.
“The problem is, no one understands how hard I work or what it feels like to come home and tell my wife I don’t have enough to pay our gas or electric bill, or how we have to share one meal together because there’s not enough food for the both of us,” said Littlejohn.
‘The Poor People’s Campaign’
Littlejohn joined The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival — a national movement pushing for the end of poverty — at a rally in Racine Wednesday night. More than 150 people crowded into St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center St., to listen to those impacted by poverty in the area.
The Poor People’s Campaign garnered national attention during its 40 days of moral action movement across the nation last summer, connecting 42 states in a series of rallies and speeches. The main mission of their campaign includes fighting systemic racism, which they believe causes poverty and threatens voting rights.
The most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show the poverty rate in the City of Racine totaling 21.9 percent — a small increase over the last three years. However, this number is far higher than the state’s total of 11.3 percent, and the nation’s total of 12.3 percent. It is also far too high for the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, a Milwaukee native and organizer who serves as the co-chair of the movement.
“Wisconsin has had a long history of standing up for justice and organizing, but Wisconsin also has a long history of folks trying to deny the rights of others and trying to pit people against each other,” she said at the rally. “That contradiction says we have to go to the belly of the beast and do something about it.”
Elected officials
The Poor People’s Campaign invited local and state politicians to attend the rally. State Reps. Greta Neubauer of Racine, Peter Barca of Kenosha, and state Sen. Robert Wirch of Somers, all Democrats, were the only elected officials who attended the rally themselves.
Officials from the offices of Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Randy Bryce, who is running for congress, were also present at the event. Organizers also invited Gov. Scott Walker and Sen. Ron Johnson, among many other politicians, to the rally.
“It’s heart breaking, these stories you hear… and I hear them every day,” said Neubauer, who said she was also representing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers at the event. “These are urgent moral issues. Movements like this are a vital part of our democracy.”
The rally began with the St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church choir singing the civil rights anthem “We Shall Overcome.” Organizers of the campaign showed videos highlighting their 40 days of moral action, which encompassed a wave of nonviolent direct action across 42 state capitols. The main portion of the rally included speeches from five area organizers who spoke about issues ranging from health care and poverty to faith and voting rights.
Carl Fields, who spent 16 years in prison for reckless endangerment after firing shots at police officers during a stand-off, spoke at the rally. He is now the program manager of Racine’s Hospitality Center, and serves as an advocate with the Racine Interfaith Coalition. He will not be able to vote until 2033 because he is currently on parole.
“I’m afraid … angry and afraid,” said Fields, who also spoke about being profiled by police. “Voting is something that should never be taken away from a person.”
The night ended with a plea for attendees to register for and vote in the Nov. 6 election. Organizers of the campaign said politicians are suppressing voter’s rights across the state, using gerrymandering as an example.
