RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. is preparing for its 32nd annual National Night Out on Tuesday.

During National Night Out, Racine residents can attend neighborhood activities like block parties and community-building events.

The purpose of this night is to foster relationships between the community and local law enforcement as well as promote crime prevention and safety. The event will feature food and games for residents.

This comes as Racine Neighborhood Watch received a $3,000 grant from SC Johnson, which will be used to help with planning and to purchase giveaway items.

Susan Feehrer-Laack, interim executive director of Racine Neighborhood Watch, described National Night Out as “America’s night out against crime.”

The event features community events in cities across the country, with the official national website stating that “millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.”

“It’s really getting back to that neighborhood connectedness as well as creating positive opportunities for law enforcement to interact with the community,” Feehrer-Laack said.

Residents looking to attend National Night Out can find the neighborhood event closest to their homes by calling Racine Neighborhood Watch at 262-637-5711.