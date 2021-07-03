National lifeguard shortage hits Racine. Low wages and job security, and high difficulty all have an effect

"It could happen," Molbeck said of stationing lifeguards at Zoo Beach this summer. "It's an area we'd like to go back to."

Lack of lifeguards means lack of safety

According to Wisconsin state law, at least one lifeguard is needed for a pool/water attraction with a surface area of 2,000 to 4,999 feet that has at least 60 patrons. For 61 to 136 patrons, there should be at least two lifeguards. The number of lifeguards required rises with the number of patrons.

That means lifeguards at pools are paying attention to many things at once, Rognsvoog said. More lifeguards would mean more pairs of eyes to keep everyone safe.

"You can never have enough eyes on a child in a pool," Rognsvoog said.

The lack of lifeguards also means the YMCA has to close a few attractions, especially at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St.

"We get complaints that they aren't open," Rognsvoog said. "I want you to have fun and be here, but I can't turn something on and have it be unsafe."