National lifeguard shortage hits Racine. Low wages and job security, and high difficulty all have an effect

RACINE — This summer, the Racine Family YMCA is "amazingly short-staffed" on lifeguards, said Director of Aquatics Katie Rognsvoog.
Typically, the YMCA needs about 70 lifeguards to be fully staffed. Currently, there are about 50.
There's a nationwide lifeguard shortage to mirror the local one.
According to one report last month, AAA Pool Services in Virginia Beach, Virginia, manages about 50 swimming pools; the company has about 75 lifeguards on staff when it would typically have between 200 and 250.
Public pools in Philadelphia are opening for the first time since summer 2019, but only about 40 of the 70 or so will open because not enough lifeguards have been hired.
"We've been in a national lifeguard shortage for a few years, but this year is a lot worse," Rognsvoog said.
The COVID-19 pandemic played a large part in the shortage, Rognsvoog added, because one-time YMCA lifeguards found other jobs and stayed there.
Rognsvoog said the YMCA always needs more lifeguards than it has, but this year has been difficult in getting lifeguard applications in general for a reason she is still trying to figure out herself.
"Normally, it's a lack of swim ability, but now it's just lack of applicants," Rognsvoog said.
Tom Molbeck, director of parks and recreation for the City of Racine, said the somewhat long process of earning lifeguard certification can also play a role in why lifeguards are hard to find.
"It takes some time," Molbeck said.
Lifeguard certification can take about 40 hours, Molbeck estimated. There are many requirements a prospective lifeguard needs to fulfill before earning certification, including taking online classes, meeting swim ability skills and CPR training.
Cost of certification matters, too. However, Molbeck noted the city has a program reimbursing lifeguards for their recertification costs.
The YMCA is also offering free lifeguard lessons, which prospective lifeguards can take at the facility to help get their certification. Still, not many people are taking the offer.
In the city
As of Thursday, Molbeck said the city had 14 lifeguards at North Beach across its five stations, with a 15th in training for the Fourth of July weekend. There are enough lifeguards to man North Beach but, like the YMCA, the city "never stops looking."
"There's definitely a shortage in Racine and the county," Molbeck said.
Zoo Beach, where 10-year-old Eisha "Nahomy" Figuereo-Colon recently died in a drowning incident, currently has no lifeguards.
Molbeck said it has been a few years since lifeguards were at Zoo Beach, because water levels caused much of the shoreline to recede. Erosion ate much of the trail path at Zoo Beach last summer.
At least three more lifeguards would be needed to be able to watch over Zoo Beach, Molbeck said. After Figuereo-Colon, 17-year-old Yaadwinder Singh and 14-year-old Lily Limbert all drowned within a three-day period last month, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called on the city to bump up lifeguard staffing.
"It could happen," Molbeck said of stationing lifeguards at Zoo Beach this summer. "It's an area we'd like to go back to."
Lack of lifeguards means lack of safety
According to Wisconsin state law, at least one lifeguard is needed for a pool/water attraction with a surface area of 2,000 to 4,999 feet that has at least 60 patrons. For 61 to 136 patrons, there should be at least two lifeguards. The number of lifeguards required rises with the number of patrons.
That means lifeguards at pools are paying attention to many things at once, Rognsvoog said. More lifeguards would mean more pairs of eyes to keep everyone safe.
"You can never have enough eyes on a child in a pool," Rognsvoog said.
The lack of lifeguards also means the YMCA has to close a few attractions, especially at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St.
"We get complaints that they aren't open," Rognsvoog said. "I want you to have fun and be here, but I can't turn something on and have it be unsafe."
The job can also taken an emotional toll on lifeguards, Rognsvoog said. If something happens on their watch, "emotionally, that can destroy a lifeguard."
"They constantly look at, what could I have done?" Rognsvoog said.
A way the public can ease pressure on lifeguards is to take swimming lessons, she said.
Wages
Could wages contribute to the lifeguard shortage?
Philadelphia city officials this year raised the wage for lifeguards to about $15.25 an hour to fill their approximately 400 positions needed, and they even offered to pay for the Red Cross lifeguard certification fees.
The City of Racine already offers more than that, a wage of $15.82 an hour for about 40 hours a week in a 13-week swim season.
The YMCA starts at $9 an hour for lifeguarding positions, with seasonal lifeguards working up to 40 hours a week and year-round lifeguards working 10 to 29 hours.
A lot of lifeguards at the YMCA are teenagers, anywhere from 15- to 18-year-olds, Rognsvoog said: "For a lot of them, it's their first job."
Molbeck said the majority of the city's lifeguards are in their college years. He did not specify whether it was easier or more challenging to lifeguard at a beach versus at a pool like the YMCA, but he said: "It's not easy to be a lifeguard, period."
"We've been in a national lifeguard shortage for a few years, but this year is a lot worse."
Katie Rognsvoog, Racine Family YMCA director of aquatics