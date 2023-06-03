RACINE — A community rally in support of gun violence awareness and ending gun violence took place Friday, despite a shooting earlier that day that reportedly led to the death of a 38-year-old man.

Racine County and Voices of Black Mothers United hosted the event at Park Place on Friday as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The rally was located near the intersection of Sixth and Main streets in Downtown Racine near the splash pad.

The rally included informational resources and a performance by Racine Unified School District dance teams.

Racine County Diversity Officer Melvin Hargrove spoke of the Kwanzaa pillar of unity, noting that several local organizations, community members and families came together for the event.

“As we continue to move forward, we know that something happened last night, but that’s not going to deter what we’re trying to do as we move forward,” Hargrove said. “Hopefully, (this event will) kick off more non-violence and non-gun violence as we move forward from last night.”

The event was open to the public, and many attendees wore orange.

Orange has become a color to honor lives lost to gun violence.

Following the death of Hadiya Pendleton in 2013, who was shot and killed on a Chicago playground, her friends remembered her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods for protection.

The event was part of the #WearOrange campaign that has been organized by Nakeyda Haymer, the Voices of Black Mothers United state lead and Racine County Violent Crime Reduction coordinator.

The first Friday in June is considered National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Haymer said with the event, she aimed to be inclusive and give everybody a platform to contribute what they contribute or be among people who share the same pain, possibly from losing a loved one due to gun violence.

“I feel like everybody’s here for different reasons, but we’re all in the same place,” she said.

She said the main goal of the event was to promote a safe summer and have the providers being able to see and hear from the community to base services on that.

Several members of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were on hand. This event was one of many in collaboration with law enforcement, Haymer said. Attendees can see officers in or out of uniform at these events and see them as a person and community member first.

“If we’re against the police, and we’re against each other, then we are not on the road to community and ending our issue,” she said.

