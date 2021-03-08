National Guard's weekly COVID testing at Racine County Fairgrounds to be discontinued after Wednesday

Wednesday will be the last day the Wisconsin National Guard conducts COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville, the county announced.

According to the National Guard, from Jan. 6 to March 3, it conducted 870 COVID-19 tests at the fairgrounds.

The weekly testing at Festival Hall, last held on Thursday, March 4, is scheduled to resume Monday, March 15. Testing will continue weekly 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays at Festival Hall until May 24.

Demand dropping

The number of people being tested per day in Wisconsin, while still higher than midsummer, has fallen below the highs seen in the fall.

From Oct. 29 to Dec. 2, there were more than a dozen days where more than 40,000 COVID-19 tests were completed in Wisconsin, with totals of between 48,000 and 51,000 being reached five times during that span according to state data. A total of 40,000 or more in a day has only been reached twice since, and only once have more than 40,100 tests been completed in a day since Dec. 3.