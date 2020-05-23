National Guard to continue COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — After its first week of free coronavirus community testing at Festival Hall, the Wisconsin National Guard is expected to return next week for more testing.

In the first four days of testing — May 18-21 — the National Guard conducted an average of at least 500 tests per day, totaling more than 2,000 tests, in the parking lot of Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

At that location, viral tests taken via nasal swab are conducted for anyone who wants to get tested. Those who wish to be tested can drive up to the site via Pershing Drive or walk directly to Festival Hall’s parking lot.

Starting the day after Memorial Day, the National Guard plans to return to continue testing. Dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, May 26-Friday, May 29:

11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 30:

11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.