National Guard to be used as poll workers on April 7

MADISON — Wisconsin's governor said Wednesday that he will use National Guard soldiers to staff undermanned polling sites during next week's presidential primary.

Local election clerks across the state say poll workers are quitting in droves out of fears of contracting the coronavirus during Tuesday's election, which also features a state Supreme Court race and hundreds of local races.

More than 100 municipalities have reported they lack enough people to staff even one polling site.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers told a federal judge in a filing that he will use members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard to help as poll workers, but that even that move won't likely fill all staffing needs.

The court filing said the Guard was determining how many soldiers it can make available in each county.

Also on Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders aligned himself with Racine Mayor Cory Mason and several other mayors statewide calling for Wisconsin's April 7 to be delayed.

“People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them. The state should delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail," Sanders said in a statement Wednesday.

Evers submitted his brief regarding the deployment of the National Guard on Tuesday as U.S. District Judge William Conley considered multiple lawsuits seeking to postpone the election. Conley was scheduled to hear testimony Wednesday afternoon.

Wisconsin residents are under a "Safer at Home" order from Evers that prohibits nonessential activities to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Democratic National Committee, the state Democratic Party and other liberal-leaning groups argue in lawsuits filed last month that in-person voting should be postponed until after that order expires on April 24.

Both Evers and Republican legislative leaders have wanted to keep the Tuesday date. Evers says postponement could leave countless local offices vacant. But the two sides have sparred over how to conduct the election, including whether to relax photo ID requirements to make the absentee voting process easier.

Journal Times Reporter Adam Rogan contributed reporting to this story.

