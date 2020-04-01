National Guard to be used as poll workers on April 7

MADISON — Wisconsin's governor said Wednesday that he will use National Guard soldiers to staff undermanned polling sites during next week's presidential primary.
Local election clerks across the state say poll workers are quitting in droves out of fears of contracting the coronavirus during Tuesday's election, which also features a state Supreme Court race and hundreds of local races.
More than 100 municipalities have reported they lack enough people to staff even one polling site.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers told a federal judge in a filing that he will use members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard to help as poll workers, but that even that move won't likely fill all staffing needs.
The court filing said the Guard was determining how many soldiers it can make available in each county.
Also on Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders aligned himself with Racine Mayor Cory Mason and several other mayors statewide calling for Wisconsin's April 7 to be delayed.
“People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them. The state should delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail," Sanders said in a statement Wednesday.
Evers submitted his brief regarding the deployment of the National Guard on Tuesday as U.S. District Judge William Conley considered multiple lawsuits seeking to postpone the election. Conley was scheduled to hear testimony Wednesday afternoon.
Wisconsin residents are under a "Safer at Home" order from Evers that prohibits nonessential activities to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Democratic National Committee, the state Democratic Party and other liberal-leaning groups argue in lawsuits filed last month that in-person voting should be postponed until after that order expires on April 24.
Both Evers and Republican legislative leaders have wanted to keep the Tuesday date. Evers says postponement could leave countless local offices vacant. But the two sides have sparred over how to conduct the election, including whether to relax photo ID requirements to make the absentee voting process easier.
Spring Election 2020: Election news, candidate profiles and more
WIND POINT — Some Wind Point residents are so upset by the Village Board’s decisions on the potential development of 4403 Main St. that they h…
Conservative Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky are vying for a full 10-year term on the state's high court.
Jody Spencer received more than double the amount of votes of the incumbent, David Cooke, in the primary election. Who will win the final election?
Yorkville and Union Grove will be offering curbside absentee voting and voter registration, the villages have announced.
BURLINGTON — The only contested race in the City of Burlington this spring is in District 1, where incumbent Alderman Theresa Meyer, an Englis…
TOWN OF NORWAY — Longtime Town Supervisor Ralph Schopp faces an “in-house” challenge in the April 7 election for Town Board — one coming from …
YORKVILLE — Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Yorkville Elementary School Board in the April 7 election.
UNION GROVE — Three village trustee positions on the Union Grove Village Board are up for election this year. But only one of those, for seat …
BURLINGTON — The two candidates remaining in the race for Racine County Board District 20 supervisor are both leaning on their past experience…
CALEDONIA — Longtime Caledonia board member Ron Coutts is looking to return to the Village Board, after being voted out while serving as villa…
RAYMOND — Keith Kastenson will face Stan Bugnacki in the April 7 election, competing for the third seat on the Raymond Village Board. Both hav…
RACINE — Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District is being challenged by Stacy Sheppard.
CALEDONIA — A political outsider is taking on a first-term incumbent in the race for trustee No. 2 on the Caledonia Village Board in the April…
RACINE — A current Racine County Board supervisor will defend his position against a former City of Racine alderman in the upcoming April 7 election.
RACINE — With longtime incumbent 8th District Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II bowing out this spring, his seat is up for grabs.
ROCHESTER — Four candidates are running for three open seats in the April 7 election for the Rochester Village Board. The term of office for e…
RACINE — Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District is running for a second term in the face of a challenge from Sam Peete, who sits on the De…
RACINE — The contest for Racine’s 4th Aldermanic District has gone from five candidates down to two — retired electrician and contractor Denni…
UNION GROVE — Two experienced School Board members and one newcomer are vying for two spots on the Union Grove High School Board in the April …
RACINE — In the Racine Unified School Board District 2 election on April 7, longtime board member and former teacher Dennis Wiser is up agains…
“Every student. Every school. Flat tax rate.” While the slogan is catchy, it’s not accurate.
RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason is “wholeheartedly endorsing” the Racine Unified School District’s $1 billion referendum, that goes to votes …
TOWN OF WATERFORD — Contention on the west end of Racine County due to the possible incorporation of the Town of Waterford to become the Villa…
RACINE — While information regarding the April 7 referendum distributed by the Racine Unified School District promises a flat tax rate, that’s…
RACINE COUNTY — A longtime incumbent faces a first-time challenger in the race for the Racine County Board District 21 seat in the April 7 election.
MOUNT PLEASANT — The only contested Village of Mount Pleasant race in the April 7 election has a retired college dean facing off against someo…
Registered voters who sat out 2016 election are twice as likely to back a Democrat than Trump, WI poll says
Boosting turnout among registered voters who didn't vote in 2016 could spell trouble for President Donald Trump in key battleground states.
RACINE COUNTY — The race for the District 14 County Board seat, which includes the Foxconn development area, pits a vocal opponent of the Foxc…
The proposed amendment, which all of Wisconsin's voters will get to weigh in on this spring, is part of a nationwide effort known as Marsy's Law.
Journal Times Reporter Adam Rogan contributed reporting to this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.