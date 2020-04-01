National Guard to be used as poll workers on April 7

MADISON — Wisconsin's governor said Wednesday that he will use National Guard soldiers to staff undermanned polling sites during next week's presidential primary.

Local election clerks across the state say poll workers are quitting in droves out of fears of contracting the coronavirus during Tuesday's election, which also features a state Supreme Court race and hundreds of local races.

More than 100 municipalities have reported they lack enough people to staff even one polling site.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers told a federal judge in a filing that he will use members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard to help as poll workers, but that even that move won't likely fill all staffing needs.

The court filing said the Guard was determining how many soldiers it can make available in each county.

Also on Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders aligned himself with Racine Mayor Cory Mason and several other mayors statewide calling for Wisconsin's April 7 to be delayed.

