National Guard pulls out of Kenosha, deploys to Madison in preparation for potential Inauguration Day unrest
The National Guard on Monday announced it was pulling out of Kenosha, just shy of a week after the decision to not charge anyone connected to the Jacob Blake shooting led to no violence in the city.

About 500 troops had been stationed in Kenosha throughout the past week. On Monday afternoon, Blake’s family held a peaceful march, calling for the firing of Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who fired the seven shots and remains on administrative leave.

Also Monday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers announced he was activating the National Guard to be deployed to help “support safety and security efforts at the State Capitol in Madison.” Earlier in the day, windows around the statehouse were being boarded up.

The FBI has warned that all 50 state capitols, as well as Washington D.C., could be the targets of armed protests on or around Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day, scheduled for Jan. 20.

St. Croix GOP refuses to remove 'prepare for war' post

An internal FBI bulletin, reported on by the Associated Press, reportedly states that investigators believe some members of “extremist groups” are expected to be present at the demonstrations coinciding with the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said, according to one official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

According to a release from the governor’s office regarding the National Guard being deployed to Madison, “The troops are part of the Wisconsin National Guard Reaction Force, which consists of troops trained to respond to requests for assistance on short notice. The Wisconsin National Guard will serve in a support role to local authorities and conduct a site security mission ... The mobilized troops will serve in a State Active Duty status in support of the Capitol Police. To protect operational security, the Wisconsin National Guard will not discuss troop numbers, movements, timelines, equipment, tactics, or procedures.”

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said, “Once again, our state has asked our Citizen Soldiers in the Wisconsin National Guard to answer the call to keep our state, its citizens, and its institutions safe.”

Concerns have been raised about why the National Guard was not activated more quickly to put down the mob that invaded the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Steven Sund, who stepped down as chief of the Capitol Police after the riot that led to at least five deaths, told The Washington Post that he had requested support from the National Guard prior to the Trump rally that turned violent but was denied in part because House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving was concerned about the “optics.”

That decision has been lambasted in the days since, considering how quickly the Capitol Police’s perimeter was overwhelmed by the thousands of Trump supporters who were marching on the Capitol.

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.

