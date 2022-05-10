National Guard mission supporting Veterans Home at Union Grove to end Wednesday

DOVER — The Wisconsin National Guard’s mission supporting the understaffed Veterans Home at Union Grove, located in the Town of Dover immediately west of Union Grove, is expected to end Wednesday, May 11. But at least two local Republicans are pressuring state leaders to reconsider.

The mission began in early 2022 as long-term care facilities statewide faced critical staffing shortages without an end in sight.

The Republican pressure to have the National Guard’s mission extended began Tuesday. It contrasts from pressure that began two months ago from Wisconsin’s Republican Congressional delegation, which called on Gov. Tony Evers to consider an end to the mission.

Background

The Veterans Home at Union Grove is a nursing home/long-term care facility and serves retired military veterans and members of their family.

At least 10 residents of the Veterans Home at Union Grove died because of COVID-19 in 2020.

There are three state-run Veterans Homes in Wisconsin. There’s the one in Dover (even though its title says “Union Grove”), there’s another in Chippewa Falls and a third in the community of King, which is within Waupaca County.

In early 2022, members of the Wisconsin National Guard were trained to be certified nursing assistants and deployed around the state at both public and private long-term care facilities as well as in hospitals.

Wisconsin’s nursing shortage is longstanding. Its causes are many, among them:

• Mass resignations and retirements among health care workers due to COVID-19 burnout.

• Increased demand sparked by influxes of COVID-19 patients over the past two years.

• Increased demand due to what is known as the “Silver Tsunami,” i.e. baby boomers, the largest generation in U.S. history (born between 1946 and 1964), reaching ages where they are entering nursing homes en masse, while there simply aren’t enough people in the younger generations trained to care for them; there were more baby boomers alive in 1999 (78 million) than there are millennials alive today (72 million born between 1981 and 1996).

• The pre-existent shortage of health care workers — nurses in particular.

An outsize percentage of nurses are nearing retirement. According to the 2020 National Nursing Workforce Survey, the median age of American registered nurses (RNs) was 52 years old, whereas the median age of all American workers is 42 years old, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“An estimated 4.7 million new nurses will be in demand (worldwide) by the year 2030 just to replace nurses that are expected to retire … not including the estimated 5.9 million nurses that will be needed to address the ever-expanding global shortage,” Dr. Franklin A. Shaffer, president and CEO of the nonprofit CGFNS (Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools) International, wrote in 2020.

They said, they said

On Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and state Senator Van Wanggaard, both Republicans from Racine County, penned an open letter to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar, calling for an extension to the Guard’s mission as the widespread shortage of nurses persists without a plan to fill in the gap after the National Guard leaves.

“We know that staffing the home with WNG (Wisconsin National Guard) members is not a permanent solution and understand that nearly every sector of the economy is currently experiencing severe staffing shortages. However, we also know the staffing issue at the Veterans Home has existed long before the pandemic and we have seen no significant progress in dealing with this problem,” they wrote. “We were pleased to see the WNG called to assist the Veterans Home at Union Grove as a necessary stopgap to ensure our veterans received needed support and to temporarily assist in alleviating some of the staffing issues at the home. However, (Evers) you have had more than enough time to prepare for their departure and pulling them out now without a backup plan is dangerously short-sighted and will have potentially dire consequences for the members living there and those that staff them.”

The letter from Vos and Wanggaard contrasts with what the five Republicans representing Wisconsin in Congress said in a March 4 letter to Evers. In that letter, those five Republicans pressured for an end to the mission to at least be considered.

Gateway is combating the impending 'Silver Tsunami' by matching nursing students of color with mentors "We have to increase our workforce," said Gateway School of Health Dean Victoria Hulback on how the American health care system needs to prepare to care for the aging baby boomers.

The March 4 letter opened by saying: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have been impressed by the flexibility and persistence of Wisconsin’s National Guardsmen. At the start of the pandemic, they provided invaluable services to their fellow Wisconsinites during a time of incredible uncertainty. But now, almost two years into the pandemic, we are concerned that Wisconsin’s Guardsmen are being used as a long-term solution to workforce challenges that will outlast pandemic-related hospitalization surges.”

The letter from the five GOP Congressmen referenced a Feb. 8 letter Evers had sent to President Joe Biden that "asked for nearly an 8-month extension of full federal funding for the National Guard to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin."

The March 4 letter asked Evers, “You have asked for an extension of full federal funding for the Wisconsin National Guard until September 30, 2022. Do you expect to use the Guard as CNAs (certified nursing assistants) until that time? If not, how long do you plan to use the Guard to supplement staffing at long-term care facilities?”

The Congressmen’s March 4 concluded: “We have no doubt that the Wisconsin National Guard is an incredibly versatile force that can serve some of Wisconsin’s most vulnerable populations well. But your recent letter to President Biden suggests that you are planning to use a federally-funded National Guard as a solution to a long-term workforce challenge. We have concerns with the sustainability of this approach especially considering the nearly two-year deployment of the Guard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Wisconsin GOP Congressional delegation Wisconsin’s five Republican Congressmen are: Bryan Steil, of Janesville, whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties

Mike Gallagher, of Green Bay

Glenn Grothman, of Glenbeulah

Tom Tiffany, of Minocqua

Scott Fitzgerald, of Juneau

Tuesday afternoon, Colleen Flaherty, spokeswoman for the Department of Veterans Affairs, which operates the Veterans Homes, issued a statement in response to The Journal Times' questions. It reads in full:

"Even before the coronavirus changed daily life in nursing homes, DVA was taking steps to improve Union Grove to better serve the veterans and family members who live there. Union Grove boasts a five-star rating for staffing — with five stars signifying 'much above average' — from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Beginning in 2019 Union Grove has been undergoing transitions to improve accountability of supervisors and engaging staff at all levels in the development of solutions, leading to improvement in quality outcomes.

"In the face of on-going and significant national industry-wide shortage of nursing staff, particularly certified nursing assistants that existed before the pandemic, Union Grove in 2019 began deliberate problem-solving with our nursing home administrators, human resources team, and a staff work group; that group collaboratively developed action items to improve staff retention, communication, morale, and recruitment efforts. Both before and during the pandemic DVA undertook a number of initiatives to help retain and attract dedicated talent:

Payment of staff sign-on bonuses in high-need career fields;

Payment of COVID hazard pay for direct care staff;

Increases to base pay for nursing staff;

Adjustments to the staffing model to involve more RNs in providing direct care services;

Payment of discretionary equity and retention awards (DERA) for LPNs to achieve market parity and reduce turnover.

"Additionally, DVA took a more proactive approach to talent recruitment:

Mass mailings and email notifications to all CNAs, RNs and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) licensed in the state, reaching 65,000 nurses and CNAs;

Paid advertising on employment websites for healthcare positions;

Paid social media advertising;

Human Resources took over the tasks of interview scheduling, reference checking, etc., to relieve direct care staff of those functions and more quickly accomplish recruitment and hiring tasks;

Contracted for a professional recruitment campaign to more effectively advertise homes careers. This campaign is ongoing."

Policies

Last month, Evers faced criticism for vetoing a bill unanimously supported in the Assembly and Senate, and supported by the American Medical Association and Wisconsin Medical Society that could have in the long-term partially alleviated shortages of health care practitioners.

The bill would have allowed advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) to practice independently, which likely would not have done anything to increase the number of medical professionals in Wisconsin, but could have expanded opportunities — at the expense of possibly removing doctors from certain aspects of direct medical care.

Following the veto, the president of the Wisconsin Board of Nursing resigned in protest. Dr. Peter Kallio wrote in his resignation letter that the “veto appeared politically motivated to appease a small group of doctors who want to dictate nursing practice” and accused Evers of having acted in “a pure disregard for our profession,” WisPolitics.com reported.

The explanation Evers gave for the veto, in his veto message, was that “I object to altering current licensure standards for APRNs, allowing practices functionally equivalent to those of physicians or potentially omitting physicians from a patient’s care altogether.” Evers added: “The bill ultimately before me today does not address some of the issues raised by parties in the medical profession that went unremedied during the legislative process.”

In response, a number of medical groups criticized Evers. In a joint statement, the American College of Nurse-Midwives (WI Affiliate), Wisconsin Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists, Wisconsin Association of Nurse Anesthetists and the Wisconsin Nurses Association said they were "shocked and disappointed" by the veto.

In a statement, WNA Executive Director Gina Dennik-Champion said “We could not disagree more with the Governor’s rationale for vetoing a bill that had the promise of Wisconsinites gaining access to a quality, safe and accessible health care from an advanced practice registered nurse provider."

Tuesday afternoon, after Vos and Wanggaard sent their letter, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that Wisconsin will be one of 10 states to participate in the National Governors Association’s “knowledge exchange network for the Next Generation of the Healthcare Workforce Learning Collaborative program.” The other nine states involved are Alabama, Connecticut, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia.

In a statement, Evers said “Preparing for the next generation of health care workers is not just a Wisconsin issue, so the opportunity to collaborate on this topic at a national level will help Wisconsin identify and implement the most effective solutions. As we face the impacts of retirements and an aging population that will need additional health care support, it’s important that we take advantage of innovative and evidence-based practices to create a workforce that will endure.”

