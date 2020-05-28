National Guard has collected more than 3,000 samples at Festival Hall for COVID-19 testing

RACINE — A Wisconsin National Guard testing team, as of Thursday, had collected more than 3,000 specimens at the Festival Hall site to be tested for COVID-19.
The community-based testing site at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., began operating on May 18.
The testing continues 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As of Thursday, 25 specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard continued to operate across Wisconsin supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity, according to a press release from the Wisconsin National Guard.
So far, Wisconsin National Guard teams made up of more than 600 citizen soldiers and airmen have collected 76,694 specimens statewide.
After collecting the specimens at each site, Wisconsin National Guard troops send the test kits to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days.
As of Wednesday, Racine County had 1,598 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 11,333 tests, a positive rate of 14.1%, down slightly from weeks of 15 to 16% of cases testing positive.
CRCHD has 508 confirmed cases out of 5,285 tested, which is 9.6% positive, with another 118 probable cases. The City of Racine health department reported 1,090 confirmed cases out of 6,048 tested, meaning 18% of those tested were positive.
Racine County still has the third highest number of confirmed cases after Milwaukee with 6,748, Brown County with 2,285 and followed closely by neighboring Kenosha County with 1,033.
