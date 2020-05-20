National Guard collected 5,500 tests in one day statewide

Overall, the State of Wisconsin has administered 167,713 tests, of which 13,413 tested positive, a rate of 8%. Around 16% or 2,161 of those individuals required hospitalization at one point and 481 individuals have died.

In Milwaukee County, 265 people have died from COVID-19 complications, in Waukesha 24, in Kenosha 21 and in Walworth 11.

Boots on the ground

The Wisconsin National Guard reported that on Tuesday, the 25 teams spread throughout Wisconsin collected over 5,500 specimens to be tested for COVID-19.

The guard reported it has collected a cumulative 52,000 tests since it began partnering with local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to run mobile testing sites.

At the Festival Hall testing site, the National Guard has collected more than 500 tests each day since it opened on Monday. The mobile testing site is scheduled to remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Testing is free and those tested should receive results within 48 hours. Vehicles are asked to approach the site from the south and to take Pershing Park Drive north to the Festival Hall parking lot.