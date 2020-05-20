National Guard collected 5,500 tests in one day statewide

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County has tallied 1,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 7,324 tests administered, a positive test rate of 15.6%, according to number released Wednesday by the state Department of Health Services.
No new deaths were reported in Racine County as of Wednesday; the total number of deaths remains at 20, eight of which were within the Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction and 12 throughout the rest of the county.
The City of Racine Health Department confirmed 741 cases out of 3,441 tests, a positive test rate of 21.5% while Central Racine County Health Department confirmed 406 positive cases out of 3,883 tested, a positive test rate of 10.4%.
On Tuesday, 715 cases has been confirmed positive in city Health Department’s jurisdiction, which includes Elmwood Park and Wind Point. The Central Racine County Health Department had tallied 382 confirmed positive cases Tuesday in its jurisdiction, which encompasses the other 14 municipalities in the county.
Racine as of Wednesday still has the third highest number of confirmed cases in the state after Milwaukee County with 5,373 and Brown County with 2,135. Among Racine’s neighboring counties, Kenosha had 889 confirmed cases, Waukesha 514 and Walworth 296.
The city on Wednesday reported another 95 probable cases and the county reported 100.
Overall, the State of Wisconsin has administered 167,713 tests, of which 13,413 tested positive, a rate of 8%. Around 16% or 2,161 of those individuals required hospitalization at one point and 481 individuals have died.
In Milwaukee County, 265 people have died from COVID-19 complications, in Waukesha 24, in Kenosha 21 and in Walworth 11.
Boots on the ground
The Wisconsin National Guard reported that on Tuesday, the 25 teams spread throughout Wisconsin collected over 5,500 specimens to be tested for COVID-19.
The guard reported it has collected a cumulative 52,000 tests since it began partnering with local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to run mobile testing sites.
At the Festival Hall testing site, the National Guard has collected more than 500 tests each day since it opened on Monday. The mobile testing site is scheduled to remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.
Testing is free and those tested should receive results within 48 hours. Vehicles are asked to approach the site from the south and to take Pershing Park Drive north to the Festival Hall parking lot.
Last week, the guard collected 1,662 specimen at the drive-thru COVID-19 clinic at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway. Racine County Communications Director Mark Schaaf said there has been a delay in reporting to the DHS and the county, so not all of the test results from the Burlington clinic have been included in the daily COVID-19 numbers.
Evers launches rental assistance program
Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced the launch of a $25 million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program for Wisconsinites who have experienced income loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Administered by the Department of Administration (DOA), the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program will provide direct financial assistance for owed rent, security deposits and wrap around services for program eligible individuals.
The effort is funded by $25 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars.
“Wisconsinites have enough to worry about as we continue to battle the deadly COVID-19 virus. They should not also have to worry about losing the roofs over their head,” Evers said. “The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program will hopefully provide peace of mind to a lot of people, as well as a reminder to them that we are all in this together. They have not been forgotten.”
Eligible applicants must be an adult Wisconsin resident with a household income at or below 80% of the county median income in the month of or prior to the application date. Once approved, eligible individuals may receive assistance of up to $3,000 in a combination of rental payments and/or security deposits.
These payments will be paid directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant.
DOA will partner with Wisconsin Community Action Program Association member agencies to accept applications from interested individuals and distribute the rental assistance.
“Collaborations with ‘boots-on-the-ground’ partner organizations will be critical to ensuring eligible Wisconsin residents are aware of this new program and are able to receive rental assistance relief quickly,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan.
Evers said that more details about the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program, including complete eligibility criteria, application documentation requirements and the distribution process for the rental assistance, will be shared in the upcoming days.
For more information, go online to doa.wi.gov/Pages/LocalGovtsGrants/COVID-Grants.aspx.
Racine County earlier this month announced the Here to Help program where staff reach out to families who have been involved with county assistance programs to address whether their essential needs are being met. These needs include rent, food, and other basic financial needs; access to resources such as shelter and free meals; mental health counseling; unemployment services; and — importantly — personal safety, including domestic violence and child abuse and neglect.
Anyone with questions, or who are in need of services, should email HereToHelp@racinecounty.com or call (262) 638-6400.
