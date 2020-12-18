 Skip to main content
National Guard activated to help with 'small, but critical element' of vaccination effort
National Guard activated to help with 'small, but critical element' of vaccination effort

A "small team" from the Wisconsin National Guard has been activated to help with distribution of COVID-19 vaccines by working in inventory, the Guard announced Friday afternoon.

As of Friday, the Guard reported that "approximately 20 troops" are now "helping manage vaccine inventory at undisclosed sites across the state."

Although some hospitals have announced they have received shipments of the vaccine, the state is not disclosing where vaccines are, citing security concerns.

"Those troops are serving in a support role in coordination with other state partners and agencies helping to roll out the vaccine ... as the state seeks to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers," a Friday news release said.

A small portion of Wisconsin's health care workforce began being vaccinated Monday, with those living in long-term skilled nursing facilities to begin receiving vaccinations before the end of 2020, according to the Department of Health Services.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in Wisconsin next week, following the arrival of Pfizer's vaccine on Monday.

"The National Guard troops represent a small, but critical element of the effort, as they assist in handling the inventory of the initial supply of vaccines and preparing them for delivery to facilities that need them," the release said. "The Guard is not conducting vaccine transport or security missions at this time."

Paul Knapp

Knapp

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, said, "The Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard continue to step up to do whatever our state asks of them during this pandemic. We’re proud to assist our partner agencies and our fellow citizens in this small, but critical role to get the vaccine distributed as efficiently as possible."

