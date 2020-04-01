National gas prices lowest in four years; Wisconsin average down to $1.57 a gallon

MADISON — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped below $2 for the first time in four years. Tuesday’s national gas price average is $1.99.

AAA of Wisconsin expects gas prices to push cheaper, with the national price average hitting $1.75 or less in April.

In Wisconsin, the average price has fallen to $1.57 a gallon.

The decline is due to COVID-19’s chilling effect on the global economy and the crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Crude has plummeted to $20 a barrel — a closing price not seen since 2002. For the past 52 weeks, crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) has averaged $56 a barrel with the national pump price average at $2.63.

“AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping as cheap crude combines with the realities of people staying home and less demand for gas,” Nick Jarmusz, director of public Affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a statement. “We have been tracking gas prices for the last 20 years and here in Wisconsin the last time it was below $1.50 statewide was in December 2002, in Milwaukee February 2016, in Green Bay May 2003 and Madison in December 2003.”

