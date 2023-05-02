RACINE — The annual National Day of Prayer observance will be held at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, May 4, outside the east deck at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

“Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much” (James 5:16) is the theme.

The opening prayer will led by Pastor Anthony Balistreri, Racine County Sheriff’s Department chaplain.

The national anthem and other music will be led by minister and singer Cheryl McCrary.

Posting of colors will be presented by Nicodemus Belmares of the Wisconsin Air National Guard-First Class 128th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces.

Mayor Cory Mason will read the city proclamation.

Other participants include Chaplain Keith Bell, Racine Youth Offenders Correctional Facility; Stuart Nelson, U.S. Army; Minister Reynaldo Belmares; David Deberg, U.S. Army/Wisconsin National Guard chaplain; and Tom Ginski portraying a Civil War Union soldier.

An invitation will be provided for children in attendance to recite the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

There will be a moment of silence to honor military and their families, a special song, “Taps” presentation and closing prayer.

National Day of Prayer is an annual observance created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, signed by President Harry Truman, for the purpose of communicating the need for personal prayer for our nation and its leaders.

Each year, more than 60,000 local community people gather across the nation to pray together for America.

With the help of more than 30,000 volunteers, tens of thousands of National Day of Prayer events are organized and held every year.

For more information, go to nationaldayofprayer.org.