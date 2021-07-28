National Association of Conservation Districts delegation tours Racine County

The delegation also toured Samuel Myers Park Beach and North Beach in Racine with District 4 County Supervisor Melissa Kaprelian. She provided details and data about the restoration projects implemented on the beaches, including the installment of evaporation chambers, beach combing, how the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recognized Sam Meyers Park Beach as a beach and Lake Michigan water quality work in the 2000s.

“It’s an ongoing process because we’ve had extreme weather,” Kaprelian told The Journal Times, referring to monitoring weather and water changes. Kaprelian has helped with these projects over the past decade and said it was nice to show the local improvements to a national organization.

“It’s great that we have people that are invested in our water. It’s really important,” she said. “To be able to show them (the projects) off to people who are coming in from different states, there’s a lot to be proud of.”

She said the NACD were very impressed with the work.

“We see more people take part in our beaches, our weekends are booked, and it’s because of our dedication of those who have invested their time with the City of Racine,” she said. “A lot of hands went in and a lot of support went in over the last 20 years. It took a great vision to invest in that.”