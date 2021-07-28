National Association of Conservation Districts delegation tours Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — The leadership contingent from the National Association of Conservation Districts visited Racine County last week and met with county leaders to learn about innovative local environmental projects, both past and present.
The group came to Wisconsin as part of its 75th anniversary celebration and annual summer meeting held in Chicago.
Members of the NACD viewed the new Regenerative Stormwater Conveyance system being constructed at Highway 31 and KR. The project is a “highly innovative approach” to stormwater management and benefits both Racine and Kenosha counties.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave met with the group and said in a news release from the county that he “strongly supports” the work of conservation departments in the counties.
“Innovative projects like these save dollars by reducing infrastructure and environmental damage from stormwater runoff within an area half the size of a traditional catch basin, minimizing the impact on private lands surrounding the area,” Delagrave said in the statement. “In the long run, it is a win-win for the environment and for the community.”
He specifically recognized the work performed daily by Racine County Conservationist Chad Sampson and his staff, the work NACD does on behalf of those departments through federal and state agency partners and the partnership Racine County has with Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network. Without these people, organizations and partners, many of these projects would not be possible, the release stated.
The delegation also toured Samuel Myers Park Beach and North Beach in Racine with District 4 County Supervisor Melissa Kaprelian. She provided details and data about the restoration projects implemented on the beaches, including the installment of evaporation chambers, beach combing, how the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recognized Sam Meyers Park Beach as a beach and Lake Michigan water quality work in the 2000s.
“It’s an ongoing process because we’ve had extreme weather,” Kaprelian told The Journal Times, referring to monitoring weather and water changes. Kaprelian has helped with these projects over the past decade and said it was nice to show the local improvements to a national organization.
“It’s great that we have people that are invested in our water. It’s really important,” she said. “To be able to show them (the projects) off to people who are coming in from different states, there’s a lot to be proud of.”
She said the NACD were very impressed with the work.
“We see more people take part in our beaches, our weekends are booked, and it’s because of our dedication of those who have invested their time with the City of Racine,” she said. “A lot of hands went in and a lot of support went in over the last 20 years. It took a great vision to invest in that.”
Monte Osterman, chairman of the board of Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association and a former Racine County supervisor, spoke to the NACD about projects in Kenosha County, then tag-teamed presentations in Racine County with Kaprelian.
“I could think of no better projects than what was going on in Racine and Kenosha County,” he said.
The NACD delegation learned about five total projects in Racine and Kenosha counties, and based on the reactions and comments from NACD leadership, “we hit five home runs,” Osterman said. “They were thoroughly impressed, had never seen anything like it and were interested in duplicating the projects in other areas of the country.”
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Samuel Myers Park.