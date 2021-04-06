Natalia Taft re-elected, says she sees win as endorsement of Safer Racine measures

RACINE — Natalia Taft, who joined the Racine City Council in 2019, won re-election over challenger Jason H. Williams 245 votes to 140, according to unofficial results released by the Racine County Clerk Tuesday evening.

Taft said she thinks her win is an endorsement by the voters of the Safer Racine measures that the city has put in place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been vocal opposition to those rules, as businesses and restaurants in particular struggled to keep the lights on, but Taft and the city's leaders have continued to support keeping them in place as the pandemic has worn on.

"People do support what we’ve been trying to do, with the Safer Racine ordinance and trying to keep people safe in tough times," Taft said during a Tuesday night phone call.

Throughout the pandemic, Taft said she "didn’t think at all about winning or losing elections” as she voted to empower the city's health department to put restrictions against mass gatherings and mask requirements in place. Regarding those votes, "I think we did the right thing," she said.