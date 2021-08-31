Nash to reopen Wednesday after short closure due to staffing shortage

RACINE — The Nash will be back open starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, the bar and grill announced in a Facebook post Tuesday.
The announcement comes after the restaurant located at 522 Sixth St. was closed over the past weekend due to a staffing shortage — a job posting showed a line cook, dishwasher, host, servers and bartenders were needed.
"Our team is back at full strength and ready to serve up the delicious food and drinks you expect in our unique and historic setting," the post said.
Wednesday and Thursday The Nash will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday it will be open 11 a.m. until close and will be serving a fish fry all day.
Duo Sonic will perform live music starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tom Webers, the former owner of Casablanca Mexican Restaurant, will be back to make his "famous margaritas" from 7-10 p.m.
"Our patio is always rocking on First Fridays!" the post said.
Saturday, the venue will be open 11 a.m. until close; food and drinks will be available inside and outside the deck.
"A sincere thank you to all those who provided messages of support and contacted us to apply for open positions based on our last post," the post said. "We have a great team here at The Nash and just needed to make sure some important roles were covered in order to provide the highest level of service. Please come on down and see us this week!"