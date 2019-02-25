RACINE — The executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Racine County recently announced her resignation, and NAMI is seeking a new director to fill the position.
After 18 months on the job, Marina Pappas announced her departure in NAMI’s February newsletter, citing personal and health reasons. Pappas said she will continue to work part time for the organization until a new full-time director can be found.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to all whom I’ve had to pleasure to work with, and an even bigger thank you to all who have supported mental health reform and awareness in Racine County and the State of Wisconsin,” Pappas said.
Papas said that she is proud of the organization’s “caring and dedicated staff and board,” and NAMI’s achievements over the past 18 months. “I have greatly enjoyed my time with NAMI and working in Racine County to improve the quality of life through support, education and advocacy for all whose lives are affected by mental illness,” Pappas’ statement read.
Pat Bohon, president of NAMI’s Executive Committee, said Pappas’ leadership and passion over the past 18 months will be missed.
“We greatly appreciate her leadership in a number of different areas central to our mission, including youth mental health advocacy, community outreach and education,” Bohon said.
Bohon said that while NAMI searches for a new director, there will be no interruption in programming and services and also said Pappas’ plans at NAMI will continue.
“She was instrumental in NAMI Racine for developing our current strategy, which we will continue to implement,” Bohon said.
Bohon said the Board of Directors and Executive Committee will head an in-depth search for a new executive director of the organization.
“We are seeking candidates in line with our mission, values and with appropriate skills in meeting the organization’s objectives,” Bohon said.
Interested applicants may apply for the position at the Job Center of Wisconsin, Indeed.com or by emailing their resume to Marta Kultgen at marta.namiracine@gmail.com.