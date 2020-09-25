Names released from two fatal crashes on Highway 11

RACINE COUNTY — The names of the victims in the two fatal crashes on Highway 11 on Thursday have been released. The first one was at Highway 11 and Ohio Street in the morning and involved a construction worker being run over. The second was in the afternoon in Dover and involved a head-on collision.
The construction worker, identified as Dharmista Chauhan, 39, of Menomonee Falls was working on Durand Avenue and was killed Thursday morning after a cement truck backed over her, according to a release from the State Patrol. Another worker, identified as Jordan Newson, 29, of River Hills, is reported to have critical injuries.
The fatal crash occurred on Highway 11 and Ohio Street in Racine. At about 8 a.m., a cement truck driven by a 28-year-old from Kenosha backed over two construction workers on the job site.
Alcohol use was not a factor in this incident, according to the release.
Assisting agencies included the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Racine Fire Department, Racine Police Department and the Racine County medical examiner.
Second incident
A second crash on Highway 11 in western Racine County also took another life in the afternoon.
The man killed has been identified as Lyle Roushia Jr., 56, of Racine.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Focus was traveling east on Highway 11 following a concrete truck. The Focus passed the concrete truck in a no-passing zone, colliding head-on with a westbound Chevrolet Aveo.
The lone occupant of the Aveo, Roushia, was deceased upon deputies’ arrival. The lone occupant of the Focus sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
