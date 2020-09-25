Names released from Durand Avenue cement truck accident

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The names have been released from an accident that involved construction workers and a cement truck.

The construction worker, identified as Dharmista Chauhan, 39, of Menomonee Falls was working on Durand Avenue and was killed Thursday morning after a cement truck backed over her, according to a release from the State Patrol. Another worker, identified as Jordan Newson, 29, of River Hills, is reported to have critical injuries.

The fatal crash occurred on Highway 11 and Ohio Street in Racine. At approximately 8 a.m., a cement truck driven by a 28-year-old from Kenosha backed over two construction workers on the job site.

Alcohol use was not a factor in this incident, according to the release.

Assisting agencies included the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Racine Fire Department, Racine Police Department and the Racine County medical examiner.

Second incident

A second crash on Highway 11 in western Racine County also took another life in the afternoon.

The man killed has been identified as a 56-year-old from Racine. But his name has not yet been released.