Names of occupants of plane that crashed near Burlington on Aug. 9 released
Scene of crash

The wreckage of an airplane lies upside down in the backyard of a residence on Voree Court in the Town of Burlington, where it crashed Aug. 9.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Federal investigators have released the names of the pilot and passenger of an Aug. 9 plane crash in the Town of Burlington.

The pilot of the plane was Vaughn Weeks, 68, and the passenger was Ruth Webb, 70. Both live in Racine and both survived with some injuries, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office recently confirmed.

The plane was flying away from the airport and crashed shortly after takeoff, the Sheriff’s Office said. The investigation regarding the cause of the crash is still ongoing, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is handling the probe. Because both parties survived, a final report may not be determined for another six to 18 months, NTSB officials said.

The plane, a single-engine Piper PA-22 aircraft, crashed in the backyard of a residence. The plane did not crash into any homes and no major damage was reported.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Burlington and City of Burlington firefighters were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 9 to a residence on Voree Court, a small street located off Mormon Road along the Racine/Walworth County line and just north of State Street (old Highway 36). The pilot and passenger were found conscious upon arrival but had serious injuries.

Both the pilot and passenger had to be extricated from the plane. Two Flight for Life helicopters responded and transported them to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment.

Witnesses said following the crash that the plane appeared to have difficulty gaining altitude apparently just after taking off and, after narrowly missing a treeline, crashed into the residential area. Nobody on the ground was injured

This incident was the second plane crash in the Burlington area this year. David Lee Schmutzler, 80, of Port Washington died from injuries he suffered after crashing a plane he was flying just east of the Burlington airport on May 15.

