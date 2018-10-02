BURLINGTON — The name of Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington has been changed to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington and services there have been expanded.
Aurora Health Care officials made the announcement on Monday and said patient rooms have been renovated and equipment has been upgraded at the medical center located at 252 McHenry St. (Highway P).
“The hospital here was originally funded and built by the people of Burlington,” said Bob Miller, president of Aurora Medical Center in Burlington and Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. “That’s something we can never forget. It grounds us in the importance of ensuring that we’re delivering exceptional care close to home.”
The medical center now has an expanded heart and vascular program, has upgraded its interventional radiology, catheterization and electrophysiology labs, just to name a few of the new additions.
The medical center has a Level III trauma center, which features a 24-hour emergency room department and “has been designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the Joint Commission, recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality.”
Additional recent enhancements to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington include renovations to the cafeteria, several floors in the medical office building connected to the facility (known locally as the Burlington Clinic), as well as a redesigned main lobby.
“It’s an honor and a privilege that the residents from the surrounding communities have been coming here for more than 90 years, entrusting us with their care. Aurora’s purpose is to help people live well, and we are committed to doing that here in Burlington every day,” Miller said.
Birthing center changes
For those in the Burlington, Rochester and Waterford areas who are expecting a child, Aurora has also announced new upgrades to its OB/GYN clinic and birthing center at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Births have not been handled at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington since 2013, except in cases of emergency, although OB/GYNs and midwifes are on staff at the Burlington Clinic.
Changes at the birthing center include updates to 14 patient rooms, a Cesarean Suite for expecting mothers who require a C-section, a new recovery room following C-section delivery, and a new lactation center, in addition to the renovation of more than 2,300 square feet in the OB/GYN clinic, located next to the birthing center.
Each birthing center room includes new specialized beds to improve comfort following delivery, sleep sofas and recliners for families and guests, as well as amenities including flat-screen TVs and DVD players. Some of the rooms even include new whirlpool bathtubs to enhance the healing experience.
“We are pleased to welcome families to our updated birthing center,” said Dr. Scott Beatse, OB-GYN at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. “The new center is designed to create a comfortable environment for new parents and families in a more home-like atmosphere for patients during their stay.”
