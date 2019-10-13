MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine native, former NBA player and philanthropist Caron Butler was honored in absentia Friday night for his local good works with the top award at the Racine Branch NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Theodore Harris Humanitarian Awards Dinner.
About 250 people attended the dinner, which was held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Racine, 7111 Washington Ave. It was the local NAACP chapter’s 69th annual awards event.
Before the awards ceremony, the keynote speaker, the Rev. Wendell Anthony of Detroit, gave a rousing get-out-the-vote speech, urging the audience to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Anthony is an National NAACP Board member and president of the Detroit branch of the NAACP.
Butler, now 39, rose from a life on the streets as a gang member and drug dealer to become a dedicated community leader, accomplished professional NBA athlete, businessman and devoted humanitarian. He is particularly active with organizations that specialize in youth outreach and has repeatedly shared his gifts that will benefit youths in Racine. Butler recently was honored by having a section of 21st Street named after him as Caron Butler Drive.
Butler’s oldest daughter, Camary Harrington, accepted the Theodore Harris Humanitarian Award on behalf of Butler who, she explained, was in China on business at the time. She read a short statement from him. He called it a “pleasure and honor” to accept the award.
Choking up a bit, she said, “I am very honored to be able to accept this award on my father’s behalf. I am so happy that his dedication, determination and discipline has been seen within the community. And my siblings and I are blessed to be able to call such an honorable man our father.”
The Racine Branch NAACP also honored:
- Valisa Harmon, who ran the Afro-Academic Cultural, Technical and Science Olympics for years before recently stepping down. The youths she coached won awards in Music: Vocal Classical; Music: Instrumental Classical; Music: Vocal Contemporary; and Playwriting.
- Jacqueline Pilager, who received an Award of Excellence for her years of volunteer service to the NAACP including having served as secretary under three different chapter presidents. She has taught health skills to University of Wisconsin-Parkside Summer Stars Academy students and donated lab coats and stethoscopes to Doctors of our Community.
- Nicole Urquhart, recipient of the Small Business Award for her company Baby Express, which she opened in 2010 as a transport company for mothers with infants. Her company provides prenatal and childcare coordination services, and its mission is “to increase healthcare access, promote independence, and connect resources to pregnant women and their households.” In receiving the award, Urquhart said her business is not just for mothers but for whole families, and she started it to help reduce Racine’s high infant mortality rate. In addition, she said, they have an 80% success rate in transporting people to work and nearly 100% success rate with transportation for training programs.
