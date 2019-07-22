RACINE — The president of the Racine Branch NAACP says it has been excluded from the past two 4th Fest of Greater Racine parades.
Local NAACP President George Nicks Sr. said the group, including its Youth Council, wanted to walk in the July 4 parade carrying a banner and wearing NAACP T-shirts. He said a Youth Council representative was told they could walk in the parade but only if they held balloons with a name other than NAACP; he did not know what that other name was. Nicks also claims parade organizers did not want the youths to wear their NAACP T-shirts.
Neither claim could be confirmed. Ultimately, the Racine Branch NAACP did not submit a parade application.
In Nicks’ eyes, there is no reason the NAACP should not be allowed in the parade simply representing the organization. He submitted a letter to the editor to The Journal Times, which stated in part: “The restriction involves misapplied requirements, including that the Racine Branch NAACP presence in the parade requires a float or entail some ‘entertainment value.’
“According to the parade application, these requirements are designated for commercial entries only,” Nicks wrote. “The Racine Branch NAACP is a nonprofit organization. Thus, the said requirements should not be conditions for our participation.”
Parade rule No. 5 does indeed state: “Commercial entries MUST contain a float or be of ‘entertainment value.’ ”
Another 4th Fest Parade rule states: “Campaigning along the parade route is not allowed. Entries of political/controversial nature are not allowed.” Whether that rule should be applied to the NAACP is unclear.
The national NAACP proclaims itself as “the nation’s premier civil rights organization.”
Mark Chaffee, 4th Fest president, said in an email to The Journal Times about the situation: “4th Fest of Greater Racine had several conversations with representatives of the NAACP. We had offered several suggestions as to how they could participate in the parade.
“However, we did not receive an application from them this year and I was unaware that there was an issue.
“I apologize for any misunderstanding, and we certainly hope that they would submit an application and participate in next year’s parade.”
Stressing entertainment
The officials who run 4th Fest do indeed say that, for years, there has been a strong emphasis on putting on an entertaining parade.
“Everything has to have an entertainment value; we don’t just have people walk in the parade with a banner,” said Wendy Spencer, co-chairwoman of the parade itself. “You can’t imagine the number of complaints we get.”
Parade officials said the goal is to cut down on blatant commercial advertising that does not add fun to the event.
“Every year, there’s somebody we have to tell them, ‘We need a little more from you,’ ” Spencer said. This year, she said, three or four applicants were denied entrance.