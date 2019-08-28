WATERFORD — North River Street and North Milwaukee Street are set to close due to the ongoing Highway 20/83 reconstruction in the coming days.
North River Street is scheduled to close Thursday, and North Milwaukee Street is scheduled to close Tuesday. Residents should use North Jefferson and Racine streets to get to the library, Village Hall and boat launch.
The $17 million, 1.8-mile reconstruction from Buena Park Road to Highway 36 is anticipated to be completed by late fall, according to the state Department of Transportation's information page on the project.
